Prithviraj Sukumaran, the dashing Mollywood star turned a year older on October 16, 2019. As fans are busy celebrating the birthday of their favorite hero, Prithviraj shared a piece of special news, and it is regarding the comeback of mega director Shaji Kailas to Mollywood.

On his Facebook page, Prithviraj shared the first-look poster of his new movie Kaduva directed by Shaji Kailas. It should be noted that Shaji Kailas is directing a movie in Mollywood after a hiatus of six years; his last Mollywood movie being the Jayaram starrer Ginger which emerged as a colossal flop at the box-office.

The first look poster of the movie shows Prithviraj sitting in the bonnet of a police jeep wearing white attire. We can also see policemen laying down after getting beaten up by the character played by Prithviraj. The poster of Kaduva indicates that this film will be a high-voltage action entertainer set in a dark backdrop.

Kaduva is written by Jinu Abraham, and it is being produced by Magic Frames in association with Prithviraj Productions.

It should be noted that Shaji Kailas was once the unquestionable hitmaker in the Malayalam film industry, and his films have played a crucial role in elevating the stardom of actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty and Suresh Gopi. However, post-2010, the director lost his Midas touch, and he delivered some box-office flops, which later compelled him to take a break from film making.

As Shaji Kailas is all set to make a strong comeback to the industry, his fans believe that the director will live up to the expectations, and will deliver a megahit with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Onam release Brothers Day was a super hit at the box office. After completing the shooting of the upcoming Shaji Kailas movie, Prithviraj will apparently begin the works of his magnum opus project Empuraan, which is a sequel to Lucifer.