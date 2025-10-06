Smriti Irani is basking in the success of 'Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii 2'. The actress made a comeback with the reboot of the most successful daily soaps after almost two decades. And it is not just the small screen where she has made a comeback. Smriti was also seen walking the ramp after almost a decade at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

Smriti walked the ramp for designer Gaurang Shah in a beautiful saree. The BJP member oozed confidence and authority as she strutted on the ramp. But, not everyone was impressed with her saree, overall look and walking style. Here's what social media had to say.

Social media reactions

"Backup career option," a social media user wrote.

"Models must be laughing," another social media user commented.

"She's is walking like she's on invigilator duty in examination hall," read a comment.

"Principal walking through the school to check on classes," another comment read.

"Going home after losing elections," a user took a dig.

"Humpty dumpty walking on the ramp," another user made a nasty comment.

"No grace, no style," a comment read.

"She could have at least walked normally," another comment read.

Body shamed

She was also body shamed and many called her "cylinder". "Why cylinder is roaming??" a user commented. "Smriti Irani nahi cylinder rani," another user commented. "Ask baba ramdev how much is this cylinder for?" one more of the comments read. However, there were few who also remembered Smriti's glorious Miss India days.

In a recent interview, Irani expressed that blending real life problems with that of a fictional family set up has probably helped the show reach a wider audience. She also expressed her happiness over the show breaking new TRP records.