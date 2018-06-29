A government school principal in Uttarakhand has been arrested after a protest during a Janata Darbar session in Dehradun on Thursday.

Uttara Bahuguna was suspended by Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat after he directed police to arrest her, alleging she used abusive language and indecency. Bahuguna protested after Rawat declined her request to transfer her from a remote location where she is currently posted.

Bahuguna claimed she has been posted in similar locations for the last 25 years. Though there was no official statement from the CM's office or the state police as to why her transfer request was denied. It is also unclear as to why she did not approach the educational department instead.

#WATCH Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directs police to take a teacher into custody after she protested at ‘Janata Darbar’ over issue of her transfer. CM Rawat suspended the teacher and asked her to leave. (28.06.18) pic.twitter.com/alAdCY74QK — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018

The video of the incident, which has been doing the rounds, shows Bahuguna arguing with Rawat after he dismissed her request. The chief minister, who lost his cool, is seen shouting, "Suspend karo ise abhi (Suspend her immediately). Take her into police custody." He said that the Darbar was not a place for such behaviour.

According to media reports, Bahuguna was released on Thursday evening.

On a more positive note, following a student demonstration, a teacher in a government school in Tamil Nadu was spared his transfer, after a video of the students clinging to their the teacher and crying surfaced online. The video forced the education department to delay G Bhagawan's transfer by 10 days.

[With inputs from ANI]