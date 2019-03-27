Prince Williams and Kate Middleton have revealed in the past that they do talk about Princess Diana to their three children. It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be following Prince Williams' footsteps.

Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are currently busy to prepare for the birth of their first child. As per some alleged reports, Prince Harry will plan to take her late mother's help in raising his first child. As per a report by The Sun via New Idea, Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry will be using some tricks executed by Princess Diana when she was raising the Royal children.

As per the alleged report, Prince Harry has reportedly encouraged his wife Meghan Markle to adopt his late mother's parenting style. Prince Harry reportedly wishes to give their child a normal upbringing and wishes to see the world just like he did with his late mother, Diana.

"Prince Harry to a degree had a pretty normal upbringing. The Prince of Wales probably introduced him to Shakespeare and probably the Opera. But, Diana took them to McDonald's and the cinema and took them to the arches to see homeless people to realize how much privilege they had," royal photographer Arthur Edwards allegedly told.

Diana, Princess of Wales died in 1997 in a car crash in the Post de I'Alma tunnel in Paris. As per reports, the crash also resulted in the deaths of her companion Dodi Fayed and the driver, Henri Paul, who was also the acting security manager to the Hotel Ritz Paris. Diana's funeral and its aftermath were widely covered in the media. Her sudden and unexpected death brought statements from senior figures worldwide and tributes by members of the public.

Apparently, Prince Harry has previously stated during his interview with Good Morning America that he will do everything in his power to make sure that Princess Diana's legacy lives on.

"We will do everything we can to make sure that she's never forgotten and carry on all of the special gifts, as such, that she portrayed while she was alive. I hope that my mother's talents are shown in a lot of the work that I do," the Duke of Sussex said. "I hope she's looking down with tears in her eyes being incredibly proud of what we've established."