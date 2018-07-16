Princess Charlotte is growing up and looking more and more like her late grandmother Princess Diana. Last week during Prince Louis' christening ceremony at the Chapel Royal at St. James's Chapel, the three-year-old princess was spotted wearing a blue dress with blue shoes and a blue headband on her loosened hair.

A photo of Princess Charlotte was uploaded along with one of Princess Diana's black and white pictures when she was three years old. In the image, the late princess was seen wearing a trench coat with her hair open.

The fans of the British royal family have noticed an uncanny resemblance between the two. One of the fans wrote: "Princess Charlotte displays, already, charisma, charm, fun, & joy. She embodies the soul and spirit of Diana. She just makes one smile when you see her image."

While, another fan commented: "Charlotte looks like and reminds me of Princess Diana."

On Aug. 31, 1997, Princess Diana passed away in a car accident in Paris. But, it was said that Prince William tries to recreate the same ambience at home with his children that his mother, Princess Diana did for him and Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace released four official photos of Prince Louis' christening ceremony on Sunday and Princess Charlotte has again won the hearts of the fans like always with her adorable expressions in three of those photographs.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are blessed with three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The youngest prince was born on April 23 and was baptized on July 9.

