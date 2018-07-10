Prince William and Kate Middleton were pictured for the first time with all three of their children on Monday at the christening ceremony of their youngest son, Prince Louis. The 11 weeks old prince, who was born on Apr 23, 2018, was taken to the Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace in London for christening.

Kate Middleton, who was dressed up in an Alexander McQueen dress and a Jane Taylor hat, was seen arriving at the chapel with Prince Louis in her arms, while Prince William held hands of their two other children, Prince George and Pincess Charlotte. The newly-wed couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William and Kate Middleton opted for "O Jesus, I have Promised" and "Lord of All Hopefulness" as the hymns for the christening ceremony. On the other hand, the couple chose "This is the day which the Lord hath made" by John Rutter and "Suo Gân," a traditional Welsh Lullaby by Gareth Wilson for the anthems.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has an emotional attachment with the anthem titled "This is the day which the Lord hath made" as it was composed in 2011 for their royal wedding.

The 45-minutes-long ceremony was also attended by the duchess' parents and sister. The six godparents of Prince Louis including Guy Pelly, Nicholas van Cutsem, Lady Laura Meade, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Robert Carter and Lucy Middleton also graced the ceremony.

In June, the family of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen together at Prince William's polo match. However, Prince Louis was not present there.