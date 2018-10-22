Bigg Boss is a show that needs no introduction. From making people become a household name to establishing careers, Bigg Boss is a show every aspiring actor needs to skyrocket their profession.

While Bigg Boss even brought out the dark personalities of many contestants, leaving them right on the verge of being banned from the industry; the show has also worked as a boon for many. Let's take a look at the celebs who benefitted from the show immensely.

Gautam Gulati: Known for his practical approach and honest attitude, Gautam created a huge fanbase with his unfiltered personality within the show. Not only did he find a supporter in Salman Khan, but even the audience stood by him throughout his Bigg Boss journey.

He might not have had a good time inside the house, but all the trauma he went through was worth it because his career took off in an unexpected way once he won the show. Not only did he start featuring as guests on popular shows but also landed himself as the host of MTV's most talked about show – The Big F Gulati also bagged a number of film projects which established him as a star even on the big screen.

Prince Narula: Former Roadies winner, Prince Narula, was known as a youth icon before he entered Bigg Boss. However, once he entered the show, the audience loved his sportsmanship and never-give-up attitude.

Not just this, he never shied away from calling a spade a spade, even if it meant going against his gang. Post winning the show, Narula became the male lead in a new show – Badho Bahu. Not just this, he even became a gang leader on Roadies, the show where he had once participated as a contestant. 'Laal Ishq' and 'Naagin 3' are other popular shows where Narula plays an significant role.

Manveer Gurjar: Last but not the least, we have Manveer Gurjar on the list. The commoner, who no-one knew before Bigg Boss, touched many hearts and became one of the most loved contestants of the show.

His desi wit, sarcastic sense of humour and lovely smile, made him become the winner of the show. Post his stint in Bigg Boss, Manveer appeared as a contestant on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. And the latest we hear is that Manveer would soon be making his Bollywood debut!