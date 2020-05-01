Prince Harry seems to be feeling vulnerable. The Duke of Sussex apparently feels he would have been 'better protected' from the turmoil he has faced in recent months if he was still in the Army, sources have claimed. The Duke of Sussex reportedly told friends he 'cannot believe' how his life has been 'turned upside down.'

Well, we have to say, he is where he is because of the decisions he made. But it looks like Prince Harry may be having second thoughts about those decisions. He is said to miss the 'camaraderie' of life in the forces. Harry was stripped of his military appointments when he and Meghan stepped back as senior royals on March 31. He had to give up roles including Captain-General of the Royal Marines and Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resigned from the senior Royal roles in a bid to achieve financial independence. The Royal couple has been facing a lot of criticism for their decisions and behaviour.

And instead of trying to rectify their behaviour, they seem to have gone on the offensive. They have filed a lawsuit against the biggest names in media in the U.K.

It is known that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would like to bet stories about themselves before they are published. It seems like the couple Sussex is a fan of censorship.

Perhaps, Prince Harry feels that the army could have protected him from all the scrutiny and criticism. And he would be right, at least in part.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to Los Angeles after exiting from the Royal Family.