It looks like Prince Harry may be getting cold feet after his decision to resign from his "senior" Royal role. Meghan Markle seems to be content with the decision, since the Duchess of Sussex had made it no secret that she wanted to carve her own path away from the influence of the Royal Palace.

We don't know how successful she might be in that endeavor but her Royal exit does seem like a prominent first step. Apparently, Meghan Markle "got what she wanted" as the Sussexes wrapped up their royal engagements but a royal expert claimed Prince Harry was left questioning the life-altering decision to step down as a senior royal.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly ended their royal duties with public engagement at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

Royal expert Phil Dampier believes Meghan and Harry had contrasting emotions at the event. Speaking to Dan Wootton on talkRADIO, Mr. Dampier said: "It was looking very difficult for Harry.....But Meghan looked very, very relaxed as she has done for the last few days in these last final engagements."

He added that Meghan is not going to have to sit through many more of these events. He went on to say that at the moment, he reckoned that Harry probably was thinking, 'what have I done?'

The Royal couple announced that they would be leaving the UK. They are currently residing in a multi-million dollar mansion in Canada. They had also announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and the United States. Prince Harry may indeed be having second thoughts as his decision to resign has big consequences that might make themselves known soon. You can check out the video here: