Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's last public engagement did not go as smoothly as expected. Which, we have to say is no surprise. Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's last engagement as senior royals was marred by behind-the-scenes tensions over protocol.

Apparently, it had been agreed that Harry and Meghan's attendance at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with other senior royals would be a fitting farewell.

But the Daily Mail understands the couple were upset to learn that they would not be permitted to join the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the main VIP party.

Instead, they were told they would have to make their own way to their seats at the front of the abbey before the arrival of other senior royals, alongside the Earl and the Countess of Wessex.

That is quite the passive-aggressive move on the Palace's part to be sure. However, fearing another highly public royal skirmish, William and Kate, it can be revealed, stepped in to defuse the situation at the weekend and offered to join 'emotional' Harry and Meghan as they waited in their seats for the Queen, Charles and Camilla to arrive.

But not before 2,000 orders of service had been signed off and printed which very clearly – and rather embarrassingly – placed the Cambridges firmly as entering with the main royal party.

It certainly looks like the Palace too, is distancing itself from the couple Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resigned from "senior" Royal roles earlier this year in a bid for "financial independence." However, they might not have factored in that the Royal Palace may ry to cut ties with them as well.

At first Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were asked to drop their titles. Which they did after stating that the Queen does not own the word "Royal" and now, the Palace seems to be sending a clear message to Harry and Meghan. The Royal Family is moving on and will be focusing on the couple that decided to stay, namely Prince William and Kate Middleton.