There is no denying that Prince Harry wears his heart on his sleeve. The Duke of Sussex has been known to get emotional from time to time. And in true Prince Harry fashion, he did so again.

Reportedly, Prince Harry broke down during an emotional speech on the challenges faced by parents, as he recalled the last time he attended the WellChild awards in London with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry choked up and fought back tears while speaking about parenthood, in his speech at the WellChild awards in London. Prince Harry began: "Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child and no one else did at the time, but we did. I remember - "

Prince Harry then broke down, with host Gabby Roslin stepping in to comfort him before he continued: "Sorry. I remember squeezing Meghan's hand so tight throughout the awards and both of us were wondering what it would be like to be parents one day....."And more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to help our child, should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed baby Archie into their family recently. "And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you, pulls at my heartstrings in a way I could ever have understood until I had a child of my own," he added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be struggling with their public image but their parenting seems to be going just fine. We wish them well. You can check out the video here: