Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were quite visible during their recent trip to South Africa. And after all their apprehensions about privacy, the Royal couple made an exception for the trip. Meghan Markle showed off baby Archie to the public.

And now the moments the Royal couples shared in public will be featured in a new documentary. Reportedly, a trailer has been released for a documentary on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal tour of Africa. Heartwarming footage shows Prince Harry cradling Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as Meghan strokes her son's head and plants a kiss on his forehead. In the sweet trailer, ITV anchor Tom Bradby narrates: "It was a journey but not always the one I was expecting.....The story of their time in Africa was of passion for their work, private happiness.....But also a world of pressure and pain behind the brave faces."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have used baby Archie as a tool to garner public favour and we have to say, it worked well for them. However, back in the UK, the couple Sussex still has a long way to go before winning over the press.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry filed a lawsuit against a publication for printing a private letter between Meghan and Thomas Markle. Meghan Markle has already alienated the press with her bid for privacy which was conveniently abandoned in South Africa.

Meghan Markle may not want to antagonize the press, but it looks like the Duchess of Sussex wants to be combative with those who question and criticize her moves. You can check out the video here: