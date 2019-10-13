Prince William and Kate Midleton may have played an inadvertent part in making sure that Prince Harry was not weighed down by his ex-girlfriends as he tried to pursue a new relationship with Meghan Markle.

It seems like the spectacle of Prince William's and Kate Middleton's wedding may have been responsible for ending one of Prince Harry's romances.

The pomp and ceremony of royal life was on full display at Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge's spectacular wedding in 2011 - and it was the death knell for one of Prince Harry's relationships', a royal biographer has claimed.

It is known that Prince Harry met Chelsy Davy at school in 2004 and the pair had an on-off romance for several years.

In 2011, Prince Harry invited Cheesy to Wills and Kate's big day amid rumours he hoped to revive their relationship.

In journalist Angela Levin's biography of Prince Harry, Harry: Conversations with the Prince, she writes: "A friend [of the royal family] revealed that seeing the enormity and pomp of the day convinced Chelsy that she and Harry had been right to separate."

Well, Royal life isn't for everyone. Even Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is finding it hard to navigate royal life. Even after about a year of marriage, Meghan seems to be finding it difficult to adjust to royal life. Being a Hollywood star, Meghan Markle was equipped to handle the scrutiny she would face as a Royal. But the recent snafus the Duchess of Sussex has had to face, make it clear that she is still having trouble being a Royal.

So, it is only natural for a civilian to be intimidated by what being a Royal entails.