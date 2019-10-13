Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were initially reluctant to let their son Archie Harrison into the limelight. In fact, Meghan was so insistent on her privacy that she alienated the press and the public.

But now it seems that Meghan and Harry may have intended using their son Archie as a tool to make a historic move.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were set on "making history" by having their young son Archie attend a key meeting during their royal tour of South Africa, royal expert Juliette Rieden claimed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed their first royal tour as a family while meeting with activists and charity volunteers across South Africa and three other African nations. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought their four-month-old son Archie Harrison along on the tour and had the young royal make his official debut at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Royal commentator Juliet Rieden claimed the couple wanted to "make history" by having Archie attend such a poignant engagement.

After everything the couple Sussex went through in a bid to protect their child's privacy, even going as far as to move away from the Royal Palace and into Frogmore Cottage, it looks like the Royal couple doesn't have any reservations about their child being shown to the public.

Speaking to Nine News Australia, Ms. Rieden said: "It obviously meant a lot to both Meghan and Harry, to do it that way.

"Normally, when we see a young child – we've never seen a four-month-old on tour before....."When we saw William on tour or when we saw George on tour as babies, it was in a playdate scenario with other children....."Or in a situation where there were parents around and it was a sort of mother-and-baby scenario. Archie is going straight for the jugular here, isn't he?"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle know how to make moves to solidify their place in the Royal Family, and it seems apparent that Meghan may have realized one of the best ways she can do so is by using her son. Ms. Rieden continued: "He's going to be a world leader, he is meeting a world leader....."Harry and Meghan knew exactly what they were doing there – they wanted to make history and they definitely did."

We hope Meghan Markle and Prince Harry know what they are doing. We wish them well. You can check out the video here: