Meghan Markle and the Queen have butted heads a few times. And more often than not the Queen seems to have indulged the newest member of the Royal Family.

But there was one request the Queen refused to indulge. Reportedly, Meghan Markle wanted a different tiara for her wedding day last year, but was denied by the Queen.

Apparently, Meghan Markle stunned as a royal bride when she married Prince Harry last year. Alongside the royal wedding dress, the tiara for the big day was the subject of much speculation before the now Duchess of Sussex walked down the aisle. After the big day, sources suggested that Meghan had had her "heart set" on a dramatic emerald tiara – the Vladimir Kokoshnik.

It was the centre of much controversy when it was reported that the Queen intervened, after Harry declared "what Meghan wants, Meghan gets."

That sentiment may be more or less true, but when it came to the tiara, The Sun reported that the Queen told her grandson: "She gets what tiara she's given by me." It is known that in the end, Meghan chose Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau, a beautiful piece that had not been seen in public for over 50 years until the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding.

It looks like Meghan decided to pick her battles. Which, we have to say was a good decision on her part. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were married in a gorgeous ceremony last year. Meghan Markle may have joined the Royal Family about a year ago, but it still looks like the Duchess of Sussex is trying to figure out how to navigate life as a Royal.