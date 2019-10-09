Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been busy in South Africa, but now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in the UK.

The Royal couple is known for their expensive trips abroad, and have been criticized for the same, be it a baby shower or multiple trips on a private jet. The Royal couple seems to have expensive habits.

However, it seems like Meghan and Harry's marriage may be causing some problems for the Royal finances. Before Harry and Meghan married, the Prince's communication's secretary, Jason Knauf, said Meghan would be "compliant with immigration requirements at all times."

He added: "I can also say she intends to become a UK citizen and will go through the process of that, which some of you may know takes a number of years."

Well, taxes have never been an issue for the rich, but Meghan's citizenship may certainly cause a problem for the Royal treasury. It is known that Meghan is still an American citizen and, therefore, is required to pay tax in the US for any income earned or allowances she receives.

But that is not all - as Harry is married to Meghan, the US tax office could also attempt to request taxation from his income as well. This could very well put the millions in Prince Harry's inheritance in jeopardy, as the money he inherited could also be subject to American taxation.

We have to say, that it is highly unlikely that the American IRS would come for Prince Harry's money, but we can't completely count it out either.