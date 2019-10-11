Prince Harry is finally opening his doors to the public, or as public as Ed Sheeran can get. Reportedly, Prince Harry offered a rare glimpse inside his house in a short video shared on his official Instagram account - where he is seen answering the door to pop star Ed Sheeran.

The brief video offers a chance to royal fans to take a brief look inside what looks like the home of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Royal couple had to face a lot of criticism for the amount of money being spent on renovations to Frogmore Cottage. And it looks like Royal fans, observers and the British public will finally get to see how their money was spent.

Prince Harry will have to tread carefully while showing off his expensive crib. As people might not take too kindly to seeing garish expensive things being flaunted by the Duke. On the other hand, if the cottage is too simplistic, it could raise questions as to why the renovations were so expensive to begin with. It's a delicate balancing act.

We have to say, Prince Harry is not very well versed with being delicate. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shifted to Frogmore Cottage, so that they could raise baby Archie away from the Royal Palace. And the world may finally get to see inside the cottage that has become infamous because of its latest residents. Meghan Markle is known to protect her privacy fiercely, so it is a breath of fresh air to see Prince Harry give the world a look inside his accommodation. You can check out the video here: