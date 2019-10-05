Prince Harry is standing steadfast in his support of wife Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex is ready to take on the world in defence of his Duchess.

The recent lawsuit by the Royal couple against a prominent news outlet is proof. Prince Harry's statement against the tabloid press came "as a bombshell" and may have been issued after the Duke of Sussex "ignoring" the advice from his senior aides, one royal expert told Express.co.uk.

The move is quite controversial as the Royal couple doesn't have many friends in the media, after Meghan Markle has insisted on alienating them on account of her privacy. And it looks like Prince Harry is not listening to counsel from the Royal aides.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes that, if royal aides had advised Prince Harry against launching this attack on tabloid press, their opinion was "ignored".

He told Express.co.uk: "Royalty usually takes note of precedence which this does not and if they [Harry and Meghan] were advised this was unwise, this advice was ignored.....If ever there was an instance which made it clear they wanted to do things their way this is especially given in Harry's emotive words."

Prince Harry should know better than to declare war on the press, which is exactly what this lawsuit looks like, the opening salvo of an attack.

Mr. Fitzwilliams said: "Reports indicate that courtiers advised against this being announced on an official royal tour but Harry and Meghan do not seem concerned by precedent.....It appears that the case was finally ready but it remains totally unclear why they could not have waited until their tour was over."

Prince Harry needs to take a breath and realize that attacking the press is not the way o go. Especially since the couple Sussex has been trying to rehabilitate their public image after a series of snafus. You can check out the video here: