Meghan Markle may have finally had enough of the UK. The Duchess of Sussex may very well leave the country and move to the United States and there's not much that can be done about it.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bid to protect baby Archie from the public eye has prompted speculation they could leave Britain for good. There is "nothing to stop them" from resigning from royal life altogether, a royal commentator has claimed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced a lot of criticism recently and a whole bunch of PR debacles. The couple Sussex may very well take a sabbatical of sorts from Royal life and move to the States, and lie low for a while.

Meghan Markle may very well leverage that sabbatical into a permanent move to the States.

Meghan and Harry have faced fierce scrutiny in recent months following a string of perceived PR blunders. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly faced backlash when they kept Archie Harrison's royal christening private and to keep his godparents a secret prompted backlash after it was revealed they had spent £2.4million of public money doing up their Frogmore Cottage home.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: "I think it is worth remembering that Diana's 'opt-out' of public life was followed by her famous walk through a minefield in Angola and would undoubtedly have been followed by more amazing charitable activities."

That is a worrying observation indeed. "Harry is devoted to her memory and he and Meghan are highly unlikely to consider the possibility of ceasing to be royals in the conventional sense.....There wouldn't be anything to stop them, the Duchess of Kent, for example, decided to reduce her royal duties, reportedly for health reasons, but it would be bizarre. It is as royals that they have the power to do good on a global scale," he added.

We hope that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are able to get back in the good graces of the British public and don't leave the UK. Meghan Markle recently attended her friend Misha Nonoo's wedding, and we have to say that the Duchess of Sussex looked gorgeous.