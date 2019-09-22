Meghan Markle dazzled at friend Misha Nonoo's wedding. Almost as if the Duchess of Sussex was trying to make up for skipping a previous engagement with her friend.

Ms. Nonoo's nuptials took place in Rome and seemed to have a star-studded guest list. Reportedly, Meghan Markle broke with wedding tradition as she dazzled in black for the glitzy wedding in Rome with Prince Harry who looked dapper in a suit for the occasion.

Ms. Nonoo is believed to have been the secret matchmaker that introduced Meghan and Harry in that fateful blind date in the summer of 2016. Meghan and Harry were all smiles as they arrived for the star-studded wedding, alongside other guests including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and James Corden.

Meghan Markle looked stunning and almost seemed to steal the show, pairing her gorgeous outfit with a sparkly pair of diamond-encrusted earrings and minimal make-up for the glitzy bash at the exclusive Villa Aurelia. Meghan Markle recently returned to the spotlight after announcing the end of her maternity leave. Apparently, Misha recently collaborated on the Duchess's SmartWorks charity project, where the fashion designer created a shirt for the collection which will see clothes donated to the cause.

The Royal couple will have a lot of eyes on them. After their recent string of public debacles, it would behoove them to keep a low-profile, though asking that of them seems ridiculous.

Meghan Markle has recently been trying to carve out an alternate career for herself apart from being a Duchess. Reportedly, Meghan Markle is actively seeking scripts while also trying to enter the world of publishing.