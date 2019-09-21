Meghan Markle has been trying to branch off into another career apart from just being a Royal, but her attempts seem to be backfiring. Reportedly, Meghan Markle's guest-editing position for the September issue of Vogue U.K. is already making headlines for all of the wrong reasons. Shortly after the issue was released, fans pointed out the glaring similarities the magazine's cover seemed to share with Australian authors Samantha Brett and Steph Adams' bestselling book, "The Game Changers."

Brett and Adams told Fox News that the similarities between their book, which Meghan contributed to in 2016, is "flattering" but "disappointing."

"It's obviously very flattering, she must like our concept! I love Meghan and am a huge fan, but it is a little bit disappointing," Brett, a columnist in the land down under, told us of the cover choice which shows the faces of various women considered "Forces for Change" and placed in separate boxes.

We have to say, since Meghan Markle wanted the top job, she will have to bear the responsibilities that come with it. It is the editor's job to catch little details like the cover before an issue goes to press. Perhaps, Meghan Markle's Guest-Editor stint may not have been a job in the traditional sense of the word, but she did have a responsibility to the title she held.

While it's not entirely clear if the cover concept was Meghan's idea, the 16th image, a mirror, was her suggestion in order to inspire readers to be their own forces for change, according to the Daily Mail. Reportedly, Meghan Markle seems to be fancying the publishing world for her next career move, but the Duchess of Sussex is apparently also seeking scripts. We hope that Meghan Markle is able to decide on a career that suits her apart from being a member of the Royal Family.