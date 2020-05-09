Prince Harry may very well be outnumbered in the United States as their country is Meghan Markle's turf. No wonder the Duke of Sussex has been missing the army. Reportedly, Prince Harry has found himself surrounded on all sides by 'Team Meghan' at the couple's new home in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail can reveal.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to splurge on extravagant and expensive places of residence. Even though they are yet to reveal any source of income since they resigned from the Royal Family in a bid to pursue financial independence.

It seems apparent that the Royal Family is still footing their bills. The Royal couple has now moved to Los Angeles. Where Prince Harry seems to be surrounded by Meghan's friends.

Reportedly, several of Meghan's closest friends live near the vast £14.5million villa the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved into in star-studded Beverly Hills with its famed 90210 postcode.

Apparently, Meghan, has told pals she is delighted to be back in her hometown and near friends and her mother, Doria Ragland.

But it seems that the same cannot be said for Harry. Apparently, friends of Harry, have voiced fears that he has few contacts or friends in LA, and will be reliant on his wife's close circle of confidantes.

This is a very real possibility since the Prince has left his own country to settle in the United States where he doesn't seem to have that many friends.