Prince Harry doesn't seem to be happy with his family. Apparently, Prince Harry is "angry and upset" and needs to start working "in partnership" with Meghan Markle, while supporting the Queen and his father Prince Charles, claimed former palace press secretary Dickie Arbiter.

Prince Harry would be "angry and upset" over newspapers' criticism of Meghan Markle, claimed a former palace press secretary. Dickie Arbiter advised Harry should "keep his head down" and wait until the birth of his baby to "really start afresh."

We have to say, that does seem like the case as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making moves to break away from the Royal Family and make their own name as it were. And it seems that people are blaming Meghan Markle for this supposed change in Prince Harry.

Referring to reports royal staff nicknamed Meghan "Me-Gain", Mr. Arbiter told Nine News Australia: "He would be angry that something like this is coming out. You have got to remember too, I mean you were here for the wedding and you saw how the media were operating. They were putting Meghan and Harry right up on a pedestal. Since the end of summer in the autumn, they have been chipping away at those pedestals and really having a go.

"Every one of them is guilty of having a go, at finding fault, and it's very easy to find fault. It's very easy to be negative, very difficult to actually be positive for them. Being negative sells newspapers at the end of the day.

"He will be angry, he will be upset, he will want to keep his head down and he will want to protect Meghan. He will want to get the baby born and present it to the world, and then eye a really start afresh."

"They are in a bit of limbo at the moment, they are sort of living at Kensington Palace, Frogmore Cottage is being overhauled and until such time they can settle in there."

"Once that is out of the way they can really work together as a partnership, as a double act, and support the Queen and support his father, which is what he's there for."

Prince Harry might be buckling under the expectations put on him, but we hope both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle survive whatever comes their way.