With the completion of the Lok Sabha election and the formation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to party leaders and workers to remove the "Modi Ka Parivar" tag from their social media accounts.

"Through the election campaign, people across India added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it. The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have given us the mandate to keep working for the betterment of our nation", the Prime Minister posted on his social media account.

"With the message of all of us being one family having been effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from your social media properties. The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India's progress remains strong and unbroken", he further stated.

Congress taunted BJP after two leaders removed "Modi Ka Parivar" tag

On Monday Congress leader chairperson of the social media and digital platforms, Supriya Shrinate taunted the BJP after a former minister and cricketer Gautam Gambhir removed the "Modi Ka Parivar" tag from their social media accounts.

Sharing social media accounts of former Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar and former cricketer and ex-Lok Sabha member Gautam Gambhir, Shrinate commented, "Two persons left Modi Ka Parivar, many more to follow".

"Modi Ka Parivar" emerged as a poll plank in Lok Sabha elections

"Modi Ka Parivar" emerged as the new poll plank of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the Parliamentary elections of 2024. This came on the back of Lalu Yadav's slanderous attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the latter giving a new political spin to it, rather than engaging in a bitter exchange of barbs.

Giving a forceful counter to INDIA bloc and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's charges at RJD's public rally in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 3 said that the whole country of 140 crore people is his family.

"My nation is my family. I share a warm relation with all 140 crore citizens in the country and they are my family," PM Modi said at a public rally in Telangana on March 3.

He said that when he castigated INDIA bloc parties for nurturing appeasement politics and promoting 'Parivaarvad', they got personal and started a smear campaign to sully his image.

From Home Minister Amit Shah to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to BJP President JP Nadda, scores of top ministers and leaders updated their X bio with the 'Modi Ka Parivar' title.

'Modi Ka Parivar' also became a top trend on X, with thousands of netizens commenting and extending support.