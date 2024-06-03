Rejecting the exit polls' predictions, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress is confident of opening its account in Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory.

A day after most of the exit polls predicted no seat for the Congress in the Union Territory, the grand old party questioned the credibility of these predictions saying that most of the poll surveys don't match the real ground situation, claiming the results would be in favour of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

Asserting that the real results would be totally different after counting of the votes on June 4, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani said that most exit polls are contrary to the ground reality and the mood of the people witnessed during the election campaign and on the polling day.

"The exit polls are aimed at creating confusion amongst people and our party cadres before the actual counting", Wani said while addressing a joint press conference with the working president and party candidate on Jammu-Reasi seat Raman Bhalla.

Pointing out several factually incorrect figures in different surveys where the number of seats being given to the BJP in poll surveys is more than the total number of assembly seats in the particular state or total seats being contested by BJP and its allies.

He cited in one survey the number of seats shown to BJP is 33 where as the total number of seats in that state is 25 as in Rajasthan.

Wani further said that Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)-an ally of the BJP, is contesting elections on five seats but some exit polls suggest that the party is going to win four to six seats.

Asks people to wait for June 4

Terming so-called surveys and exit polls as incorrect and influenced by the Modi government and the BJP to demoralize the public who have voted for the change, Vikar Rasool Wani said that the INDIA block will get a comfortable majority to form the government and also claimed that it will win all five seats in J&K, asserting that congress will win both seats of Jammu and Udhampur.

Urging people not to trust such surveys and exit polls, the J&K Congress chief said that the people should wait for the actual results of counting on June 4 when the INDIA block will get a clear majority and form the next govt.

"Our cadres especially our counting agents should be on guard till the counting process is fully completed", he added.

Exit poll predicts three seats for NC, two seats for BJP

Out of the total five Lok Sabha seats, the exit polls on Saturday projected three seats for the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir and two seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Most exit polls have predicted victories for the National Conference (NC) in the Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win the Jammu and Kathua-Udhampur seats.

In the Srinagar constituency, the main contest was between Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of the NC and Waheed Parra of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Exit polls have projected Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of the NC as the winner.

The Baramulla seat saw a triangular contest between former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of the NC, Engineer Rashid of the Awami Itihad Party (AIP), and Sajad Lone of the Peoples Conference (PC). Exit polls forecast a victory for Omar Abdullah of the NC.

For the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, the main contest was between Mian Altaf Ahmad of the NC and Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP. Exit polls project a win for Mian Altaf Ahmad of the NC in this constituency.

In the Jammu Lok Sabha seat, exit polls have projected a victory for Jugal Kishore Sharma of the BJP over his main opponent, Raman Bhalla of the Congress.

For the Kathua-Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, exit polls predict a win for Jitendra Singh of the BJP against Choudhary Lal Singh of the Congress.