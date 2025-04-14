Prez Murmu, PM Modi pay floral tributes to Ambedkar in Parliament

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, several prominent leaders gathered at Prerna Sthal within the Parliament premises to pay heartfelt tributes to Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Born on April 14, 1891, in the military cantonment town of Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, Dr Ambedkar was a towering figure in Indian history -- a distinguished jurist, economist, social reformer, and political leader.

As the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, he chaired the drafting committee and later served as the first Law and Justice Minister in the cabinet of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Among those present to honour Dr Ambedkar's legacy were President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

They paid floral tributes to the Father of the Indian Constitution and sought blessings from the Buddhist monks present at the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, as the nation remembered Dr. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, President Murmu posted on X, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens."

"In his inspiring life, Babasaheb created a distinct identity of his own despite facing extreme difficulties and earned respect around the world with his extraordinary achievements," she added.

Prime Minister Modi also paid homage to Dr Ambedkar and emphasised how his vision continues to shape the country's path toward progress.

"On behalf of all the countrymen, I bow down to Bharat Ratna Pujya Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. It is due to his inspiration that the country is dedicatedly engaged in realising the dream of social justice today," PM Modi wrote on X.

"His principles and ideals will give strength and momentum to the creation of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat," he added.

April 14 is observed across India as a tribute to Dr. Ambedkar's lifelong commitment to social justice, equality, and education.

Various programs, cultural events, and rallies are organised nationwide to celebrate the legacy of the man who laid the foundation for a more inclusive and equitable society through the Constitution of India.

(With inputs from IANS)