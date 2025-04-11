Pleased that Slovakia recognises Indian community's hard work, says Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu commended the Indian community for their contribution in deepening the India-Slovakia ties as she addressed the vibrant Indian diaspora at a community reception organised in Bratislava.

The President highlighted India's growth story and advancements and stated that it has not only been inspiring but also inclusive, ensuring benefits for all sections of society.

"In all interactions I had with Slovak leaders, I was pleased to hear that they recognised the hard work of the Indian community. There has been a feeling of great respect for the valuable contribution of the Indian Community to the development and progress of Slovakia," President Murmu said during her address on Thursday.

"It is heartening to see that India's heritage and traditions are quite popular among our Slovak friends. From Yoga and Ayurveda to Indian cuisine, the love for Indian culture evident in Slovakia is a testimony to the growing strong ties between the people of the two countries," she added.

President Murmu said translations of Upanishads into the Slovak language would provide another opportunity for Slovak people to connect with the ancient teachings of India.

She emphasised that the Indian community's role as a representative of Indian culture is invaluable in strengthening India- Slovakia relations.

She further added that both nations have their ambassadors who act as a bridge to connect the two countries. "But the Indian Community is also one of those ambassadors as they represent India, bring glory to India, and increase its pride."

"I am confident that you will continue with your efforts to become a strong medium of connection between both countries," she stated.

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu and President Peter Pellegrini of Slovakia jointly planted a Linden tree, the national tree of Slovakia, at the City Park in Sihot, Slovakia's Nitra.

Marek Hattas, Mayor of Nitra, was also present on the occasion. President Murmu told President Pellegrini about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, an innovative climate action campaign which pays tribute to the mother's role in nurturing life and also contributes to the health of the planet.

President Pellegrini was delighted to learn this and said that Slovakia could also undertake a similar initiative.

President Murmu also visited the Constantine the Philosopher University in Nitra, where she was conferred with an Honoris Causa Doctorate degree in recognition of her distinguished career in public service and governance, advocacy for social justice and inclusion, and contribution towards education, women empowerment, and promotion of cultural and linguistic diversity.

In her acceptance speech, the President said that this is an honour, which is being bestowed upon a country and civilisation that has been a beacon of peace and learning since time immemorial.

Receiving this degree from an institution named after the philosopher Saint Constantine Cyril is especially meaningful, she said.

President Murmu further said that education is a means "not only for individual empowerment but for national development as well. Recognising this, India has placed education at the heart of its national development strategy. With half of its population below the age of 25, India is investing in its youth to drive the knowledge economy of tomorrow."

"Even as India embraces modernity and technology, our progress remains deeply rooted in the wisdom of our ancient philosophical traditions. She stated that just as Saint Constantine Cyril's work laid the foundation for Slavic linguistic and cultural identity, Indian philosophical traditions have long shaped the intellectual and spiritual fabric of our society. She was happy to note that the timeless wisdom of the Upanishads resonates in Slovakia, too," she added.

Earlier, President Murmu visited an exhibition of paintings by Slovak children. The Slovak-Indian Friendship Society, in collaboration with the Indian Embassy, has been organising the painting competition 'Beauty Hidden in Fairy Tales - India through the Eyes of Slovak Children' since 2015.

She also witnessed a puppet show on Ramayan conducted by Lenka Mukova. Lenka is part of the Babadlo Puppet Theatre in Presov, which has been educating children through puppetry for 30 years.

President Murmu also attended a banquet hosted in her honour by Slovakia President Pellegrini at the historic Bratislava Castle. The Slovak artists presented captivating musical performances, including that of the National Anthem, signifying the strong cultural bond between the two countries.

This is the first visit by an Indian President to Slovakia in nearly three decades.

(With inputs from IANS)