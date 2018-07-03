A pretty little romance is blooming this summer! Pretty Little Lies star Lucy Hale seems to have found her summer's love in Ryan Rottman as the two actors were spotted on a coffee run recently. The duo sparked romance rumours when they made a quick run to Starbucks.

Lucy was previously dating Nashville actor Riley Smith. However, the couple has reportedly called it quits.

The 29-year-old actress was seen wearing a blue pair of jeans and a pink tank-top and held a cold beverage in her hand. Her chic sunglasses completed her outfit for the day in Studio City, California. She left her signature tresses down and wore minimal make-up.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old star wore a pair of ripped jeans and grey sweater. He held a chill water-bottle making his way out of the coffee place with the star. The couple were spotted holding hands as they made their way to their vehicle.

While the romance is still extremely new, sources explained why Lucy and Riley's romance died down. "Riley and Lucy are no longer dating. He is recording an album, promoting his song 'Hang' and moving for his new show, Proven Innocent. It just didn't work out," the insider revealed.

Riley and Lucy were seen together on the CW show, Life Sentence. Lucy would share photos from the sets of the show with the cast frequently before the show shut down. They made headlines when they were spotted kissing on Valentine's Day this year.

While it is still not clear how the relationship transpired, a source close to Ryan told the publication that duo is "hooking up," but it's "new."

A post shared by Karen Lucille Hale (@editshale) on Jul 2, 2018 at 12:35pm PDT

A post shared by Lucy Hale Updates (@livingforlucyhale) on Jul 2, 2018 at 11:58am PDT

The spotting comes after Lucy revealed that she was taken advantage of by a man a few drinks down. She made the shocking revelation in the June issue of Haute Living Los Angeles.

"I think there are a lot of people who have been intoxicated and taken advantage of. It's happened to me and people I know. It's very common," the brunette star told the lifestyle magazine. 'Luckily, I've been unscathed; nothing's hurt me too badly. I've experienced stuff on the small side, but assault is assault," she had revealed.