The Rajya Sabha has approved a six-month extension of President's Rule in Manipur, effective from August 13, 2025. This decision, presented by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, was passed through a voice vote amidst significant opposition protests. The session, led by Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, was marked by continuous disruptions from opposition members demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Despite repeated calls for order, the session was characterized by chaos, with Congress MP Jairam Ramesh and others continuing to disrupt proceedings.

Minister Rai introduced the resolution, explaining that the extension was necessary due to an ongoing administrative vacuum in Manipur. He clarified that the violence in the state was not a result of religious conflict but was triggered by a High Court order related to reservation. "Those who say it is communal are incorrect," Rai asserted, adding that no deaths had been reported during the eight months of President's Rule. He further noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs had engaged in consultations with security agencies and civil society organizations, and that peace had largely returned to the state.

Despite the Deputy Chairman's calls for participation, opposition members, including Shushmita Dev, Tiruchi Siva, and Ram Pratap Garhi, insisted on a discussion on SIR under Rule 259. Slogans such as "SIR par charcha ho" and "Vote ki chori nahi chalegi" echoed through the House, drowning out speeches and necessitating multiple interventions from the Chair. Only Subhash Chandra Bose Pilli of the YSR Congress Party managed to speak, though his remarks were inaudible amidst the uproar.

When BJD MP Mujibullah Khan attempted to address issues related to Odisha, the Deputy Chairman redirected him to focus on the statutory resolution. Opposition members, however, declined to engage on the Manipur issue, maintaining that the House should first address electoral concerns. Ultimately, the Deputy Chairman asked members to register their dissent from their seats and declared the resolution adopted through a voice vote. The House was then adjourned until August 6, leaving critical legislative business pending amidst deepening procedural and political standoffs.

The extension of President's Rule in Manipur is a continuation of a period of direct central governance that began due to an administrative vacuum in the state. The situation in Manipur has been tense, with the state experiencing violence following a High Court order related to reservation. The central government has maintained that the situation is not communal in nature, and efforts have been made to restore peace through consultations with various stakeholders.

The situation in Manipur and the political dynamics in the Rajya Sabha are indicative of the complex interplay between governance, constitutional provisions, and political strategy in India. As the state continues under President's Rule, the focus will be on how the central government addresses the administrative challenges and works towards restoring normalcy in the region. The opposition, on the other hand, is likely to continue its demand for discussions on electoral and governance issues, reflecting the broader political contestation in the country.

Related