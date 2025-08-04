In a shocking incident that has raised significant concerns about women's safety in the national capital, Congress MP R. Sudha Ramakrishnan was the victim of a chain-snatching episode in the high-security Chanakyapuri area of New Delhi.

The incident occurred during her morning walk and has sparked a political outcry, with Congress leaders criticizing the Union Home Ministry and the Delhi government for what they describe as a complete breakdown in law and order. The incident took place early on a Monday morning near the Polish Embassy, a location known for its high-security status due to the presence of multiple foreign embassies and VIP residences.

According to Sudha's complaint, a man wearing a full-face helmet approached her and her companion, Rajya Sabha MP Rajathi, on a Scooty from the opposite direction. He snatched Sudha's gold chain and fled the scene, leaving the MPs in shock and distress.

Reacting to the incident, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather expressed her outrage, stating, "In the national Capital, early in the morning, a woman Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu gets attacked. Her chain is snatched. Her clothes are torn. Where is women's safety in this country? If this is the situation under the nose of the Union Home Ministry, where do we stand in women's safety in India?"

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticized the BJP-led government, highlighting the increasing frequency of violent crimes in Delhi. "Gang wars, shootings, and murders have become a daily occurrence in Delhi. Law and order, which is under the Central Government and the Home Ministry, has completely collapsed.

Even today, we received news that one of our MPs was a victim of chain snatching in Chanakyapuri, considered the most secure area... It seems law and order no longer exists under PM Modi's and BJP's rule," Tiwari remarked.

In a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, MP Sudha questioned how such a crime could occur in a high-security area. She detailed the attack, stating that she sustained injuries and was left "highly traumatised." Sudha urged Shah to take immediate steps to apprehend the culprit and recover her stolen jewellery. Sudha's letter also highlighted the lack of immediate police response. Despite reporting the incident to a nearby mobile patrol vehicle, she claimed that no immediate action was taken.

"Unfortunately, a Congress MP, Sudha's gold chain was snatched early in the morning, and she reported it to the nearest police station, but nobody was even responding. So, how safe is the common man if a lady MP has to suffer this? We strongly condemn this, and we wanted her to speak in Parliament, but the Speaker has denied permission. We will continue to raise this issue," said Congress Member of Parliament Hibi Eden. The Delhi Police have initiated an investigation and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the perpetrator. Meanwhile, the Congress party is gearing up to raise the issue strongly in Parliament, demanding accountability and immediate action to enhance security measures in the capital.