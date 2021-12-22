President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday witnessed naval operation demonstration in the Ernakulam channel, and also visited the indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) 'Vikrant', which is under construction at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd here.

The combat capability of ships and aircraft, which included simulated beaching reconnaissance and assault, high-speed runs by fast interceptor crafts, shore bombardment, helobatics, sonar dunk operations, boarding operations and cargo sling operations by naval helicopters, were on display in the 40-minute long event.

The President was accompanied by the Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan, and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi.

The highlights of the day were manning of the yard and arms of the sail training ship 'Tarangini', along with steam past by naval ships which manoeuvred in a column formation.

Later, the President also visited the IAC Vikrant which is under construction at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd. The President was provided a first-hand brief on the progress of trials towards commissioning of the ship.

Indigenous content in construction of IAC is close to 76 per cent out of the overall project cost of Rs 19,341 crore. IAC has a large number of indigenous materials such as steel, besides other equipment manufactured by Indian industrial houses and about 100 MSMEs.

The indigenous construction of the carrier has generated employment opportunities and bolstered plough back effect on the domestic economy. Close to 2,000 shipyard and 13,000 non-yard personnel have been employed per annum towards the construction of the IAC, an official statement noted.

The President expressed satisfaction on the progress and appreciated the efforts of the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard towards development of indigenous capabilities in shipbuilding as a shining example of the nation's quest for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', an official release stated.

(With inputs from IANS)