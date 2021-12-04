India is celebrating Navy Day today on 4th December to recognize the achievements and roles of its Naval forces. The anniversary of Operation Trident, which took place during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, is commemorated as Navy Day.

The day also honours that Navy personnel who have given their lives in the service of the country. The Gateway of India hosts a Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony to commemorate Indian Navy Day. Several events, such as marathons and quizzes, are held to raise public awareness of the Indian Navy's relevance.

History of Indian Navy

The East India Company formed the Indian Navy in 1612. During the India-Pakistan war, Pakistan attacked Indian air bases on December 3, 1971. In response to the strike, the Indian navy dispatched three Vidyut-class missile boats, the INS Veer, INS Nipat, and INS Nirghat, to Karachi at top speed.

The Indian Navy sank three Pakistani navy ships during this operation. The attack that sank the ships in Karachi was conducted by Commodore Kasargod Patnashetti Gopal Rao. This year, the Navy is commemorating the 50th anniversary of India's victory in the 1971 war with the theme Swarnim Vijay Varsh.

On Navy Day, greetings to all Navy personnel, veterans and their families. Besides safeguarding maritime security and protecting our interests in the sea, our Navy also played a stellar role in coping with the COVID-19 related crises. Indians remain grateful for your service. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 4, 2021

The Supreme Commander of Indian Defence forces, President Ramnath Kovind, sent a message to all Navy troops and their families via Twitter. The President praised the role of the naval forces in preserving national interests and assisting the country during COVID-19-related emergencies, saying that the Indian people "remain grateful" for the commitment and dedication shown by the Indian Navy.

Greetings on Navy Day. We are proud of the exemplary contributions of the Indian navy. Our navy is widely respected for its professionalism and outstanding courage. Our navy personnel have always been at the forefront of mitigating crisis situations like natural disasters. pic.twitter.com/Cc4XgbMYuz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude on the occasion, saying that the Indian Navy is admired around the world for its bravery and expertise and that it has "been in the forefront of mitigating crisis circumstances such as natural catastrophes."