President Ram Nath Kovind has gifted a bicycle to a budding young cyclist who works part-time as a dishwasher in Ghaziabad. The boy who hails from Bihar, studies in class 9 at Sarvodaya School in Delhi's Anand Vihar.

Riyaz belongs to Madhubani district of Bihar. His family members - his parents, two sisters and one brother - live in Madhubani, while Riyaz stays in a rented accommodation in Maharajpur, Ghaziabad. To supplement his father's paltry income as a cook, the boy in his free time works in an eatery in Ghaziabad as a dishwasher.

In a rare gesture of motivating youth for nation-building, President Kovind chose the struggling schoolboy Riyaz, who dreams of excelling as a cyclist, to gift him a racing bicycle.

"The President also wished him well for becoming an international champion of cycling and realise his dream through his hard work," said a statement from the President's Office.

The bicycle was delivered to Riyaz on Friday, a day before Eid-al-Adha, in true spirit of the festival that is marked by gifts given by elders to youngsters.

"Riyaz's story is quite educative for those struggling youth who come from the underprivileged class of society and yet dare to dream big in their life," said a statement.

Riyaz's passion is cycling, and he practises hard after studies and work. In 2017, he won the bronze medal in the Delhi State Cycling Championship. He went on to participate in a school games event in Guwahati, according to the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, and achieved the fourth rank at the national level.

Enthused by his achievements so far, the boy has raised the bar and has been taking professional training from coach Pramod Sharma. He regularly trains at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

Unfortunately, he had to depend on a borrowed sports bicycle for his practice, and all that the budding champion wanted was a cycle of his own.

Complimenting Riyaz for his achievements defying all odds, President Kovind wished him the very best in life and said that his story is worthy of emulation for the country's youth who must come forward for nation-building by dint of their dedication, hard work, courage and honesty, said the statement.