President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Srinagar on Sunday on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The President arrived at the Srinagar airport here at 11:15 am and was received by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officers of the police and the civil administration. The President was accorded the guard of honour at Srinagar by the forces.

President on pay homage to Kargil martyrs on Monday

On July 26, on the 22nd anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', the President will visit Drass in Ladakh to pay homage to the Indian armed forces who sacrificed their lives for the country during the Kargil war of 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial.

As per media reports, In 2019, bad weather had prevented the President from visiting Drass to participate in Kargil Vijay Diwas, and instead, he paid his tributes by laying a wreath at a war memorial at the Army's 15 Corps headquarters in Badamibagh, Srinagar.

On Monday, July 26, India will observe the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas or 'Operation Vijay', which marks the triumph of Indian armed forces over Pakistani troops in Kargil on July 26, 1999.

President to address 19th convocation of Kashmir University

On Tuesday, the President will address the 19th annual convocation of the University of Kashmir here, official sources said.

During convocation at Kashmir University, the President will award gold medals and degrees to 84 meritorious students. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Talat Ahmad will also be present on the occasion. Preparations are in full swing for the 19th convocation of the University of Kashmir.

President Ram Nath Kovind (@rashtrapatibhvn) arrives in Srinagar on a four-day visit to J&K



J&K LG Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) received Hon., President of India@OfficeOfLGJandK



Follow thread for details pic.twitter.com/NQJbjPojGm — IBTimes ?? (@ibtimes_india) July 25, 2021

As part of security measures for the President's visit, traffic on the two approach roads to Raj Bhawan where Kovind will stay has been diverted between Sunday and Wednesday.

A traffic department official said diversions have been placed in some areas of the city and no traffic is being allowed on Foreshore Road, along the famous Dal Lake from Dalgate and Nishat axis, as well as towards Gupkar.