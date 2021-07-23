With the arrest of two terrorists, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday busted a terror syndicate involved in supplying arms to terrorists of Jammu and Kashmir from Bihar. Two residents of Bihar were arrested by the NIA for their alleged involvement in transporting arms from Bihar and handing the same consignment to terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir.

Accused arrested after questioning of LeM commander

Reports said that two residents of Bihar were arrested after questioning Hidayatullah Malik, the self-styled chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) terror organization, who was planning a major attack in Jammu city. He was arrested on February 6, 2021, in the Kunjwani area of Jammu city.

The case was initially registered at Gangyal Police station, in the Jammu district on February 6 under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). NIA had re-registered the case and has taken over the investigation in March 2021. During searches conducted, one hand grenade, 3 magazines, and 28 rounds with other incriminating material were recovered from the possession of Hidayatullah Malik.

LeM commander was planning to attack Jammu city

As per police, Malik had done reconnaissance of many security installations in Jammu and Delhi in 2018 and 2019 for carrying out terror attacks. He was associated with other terror groups in past and was involved in terror activities in Kashmir Valley. He was involved in a bank robbery in which Rs 60 lakh were looted from J&K Bank, Main Branch Shopian in November 2020.

LeM had hatched a conspiracy at the behest of proscribed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed to carry out terrorist activities in the Jammu area to threaten India's sovereignty, integrity, and security.

Accused from Bihar involved in transporting arms

Official sources said that investigation has revealed that both the arrested accused from Bihar were co-conspirators and were involved in the transportation of two separate consignments of illegal arms/ammunition from Bihar to Mohali and Ambala. The said weapons were further transported to the accused Hidayat Ullah Malik.

Identities of two Bihar residents have been established as Mohammad Arman Ali and Mohammad Ensanullah, both residents of the Saran district of Bihar.

The accused Mohammad Arman Ali was arrested from Bihar and was produced before the CJM Saran, Bihar, and was taken on transit remand to produce him before the NIA Special Court, Jammu. The other accused namely Mohammad Ehsanullah alias Guddu Ansari was arrested from Jammu on Thursday.