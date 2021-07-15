Strongly defending the decision of the Jammu and Kashmir government to terminate 'terror friendly' employees from service, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday made it clear that action was taken as per law, without any prejudice.

"All the terminated employees were posing a serious threat to the nation's security as they were supporting terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir", Lieutenant Governor said, adding action was taken as per law and with convincing pieces of evidence.

"I want to assure people of J&K that employees working with dedication and commitment will be rewarded but those indulged in anti-national activities wouldn't be spared at any cost", Sinha said in an interview to a news channel of Network18.

In an obvious reference towards the statement of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, the Lieutenant Governor said that action against employees was taken as per law. He mentioned that earlier in the year 2016, similar action was taken against some employees under section 126 of the then J&K Constitution.

Forces competent enough to face any challenge

When his attention was drawn towards first of its kind twin drone attacks on Air Force station at Jammu, the Lieutenant Governor assured that security agencies have advanced technology to face such challenges. He assured that all-important installations in Jammu and Kashmir are safe and all such attacks would be repulsed with advanced technology.

"In the recent meeting of Security Grid, incidents of drone attacks were reviewed and discussed. Drones are being spotted for the last year and the BSF has shot down many of them on the borders. Security agencies are fully prepared to meet with drone threats. They are also working on the installation of advanced technology to counter such attacks," he assured.

Asserting that terrorism won't be tolerated, Sinha said no place will be left for terror in Jammu and Kashmir. "Our security forces are capable of facing any challenges. They have thwarted many infiltration attempts. People of Kashmir want people. They have realized the futility of hollow slogans and now want to see peace, employment, development, and economic prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

All-party meeting is a good beginning, welcome step

Sinha said that the recently held all-party meeting was a good beginning to start the political process in Jammu and Kashmir. "It is a welcome step. Representatives of all recognized political parties of Jammu and Kashmir have participated in the meeting," he said.

Delimitation Commission is working as per constitution

Responding to the reaction of some politicians regarding working on the Delimitation Commission on the basis of the 2011 census, the Lieutenant Governor said the panel is a constitutional body that is working as per the act of the Parliament. The Election Commission is a constitutional body working as per law.

"Delimitation Commission chairperson Justice (Retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai has assured about the fairness of working of the Commission. The people should not have any doubts about its functioning," he said.

Narco-terrorism a big challenge

The Lieutenant Governor admitted that narco-terrorism is a big challenge before the administration of Jammu and Kashmir. "We are working to tackle this menace. Not only boys even some females are drug addicts," he said but assured that a comprehensive campaign has already been launched to tackle this serious problem which has dangerous dimensions.