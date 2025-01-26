President Murmu unfurls national flag at Kartavya Path

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, by unfurling the national flag and led the nation in commemorating the historic day.

Accompanying her was Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the Chief Guest for this year's festivities.

As part of the tradition, both Presidents were escorted to Kartavya Path by the President's Bodyguard, 'Rashtrapati ke Angarakshak', the seniormost regiment of the Indian Army. Reviving a tradition discontinued for 40 years, they arrived in the 'Traditional Buggy,' adding a regal charm to the celebrations.

Upon their arrival, they were welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister also welcomed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar at Kartavya Path.

The National Flag was unfurled amidst the playing of the National Anthem, followed by a thunderous 21-gun salute performed using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns.

This year's Republic Day celebrations focused on 75 years of the Constitution's enactment and emphasised "Jan Bhagidari" (public participation). The festivities showcased India's cultural diversity, unity, equality, development, and military strength.

The parade will begin with 300 cultural artists playing "Sare Jahan Se Achha" using a mix of traditional musical instruments from across the country, such as Shehnai, Nadaswaram, Mashak Been, Flute, Sankha, Tutari, and Dhol, resonating with the hopes and pride of a billion Indians.

Mi-17 1V helicopters from the 129 Helicopter Unit will perform a breathtaking flower-petal shower in the Dhwaj Formation to conclude the event. This formation, symbolising the national flag, will be led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat.

The parade, commanded by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, will begin with the President taking the salute. Major General Sumit Mehta will serve as the Parade Second-in-Command.

Gallantry award winners will lead the parade, including Param Vir Chakra recipients Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (Retd), and Ashok Chakra recipient Lt Col Jas Ram Singh (Retd). The Param Vir Chakra honours acts of the highest bravery in the face of the enemy, while the Ashok Chakra recognises similar valour not involving direct combat.

Adding a global touch to the ceremony, the Marching Contingent of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, comprising 152 members, and the Military Band of Indonesia's Military Academy, with 190 members, will also participate in the parade.

(With inputs from IANS)