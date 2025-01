On the eve of the 76th Republic Day, announcement was made by President Smt Droupadi Murmu. She approved the conferment of Gallantry awards to 93 personnel from the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces. This included 11 posthumous recognitions, a tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. The awards included two Kirti Chakras, one of which was posthumous, 14 Shaurya Chakras, three of which were posthumous, one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), 66 Sena Medals, seven of which were posthumous, two Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry), and eight Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Among the Kirti Chakra awardees was Major Manjit from the Punjab Regiment. He displayed exceptional bravery in saving the lives of three persons, including two children, who were in the line of gunfire of a terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir 's Sopore. Despite the heavy volume of fire directed towards him, Major Manjit crawled towards the terrorist, demonstrating extraordinary courage and commitment to duty. Another notable awardee was Lt Commander Sourabh Malik, who led an operation to save the hijacked Iranian vessel FV Omari during an anti-piracy operation in the Arabian Sea. The operation led to the capture of seven armed pirates, rescue of 19 fishermen, and recovery of arms, ammunition, and other piracy enablers.

In the Indian Air Force, Flight Lieutenant Aman Singh Hans was recognized for his bravery when he lost the cockpit display and his overhead canopy at an altitude of 28,000 feet in the dead of the night. Despite being exposed to minus 35 degrees Celsius temperature and facing dangers of decompression sickness, hypoxia, and wind blast affecting eyes at that altitude and high speeds, he managed to land the jet safely, averting a potential catastrophe. Naik Khan, who was part of an ambush in the dense jungles of Lolab Valley, engaged one terrorist in hand-to-hand combat while another continued to fire indiscriminately from a distance. His bravery and commitment to duty were recognized with a posthumous award.

In a unique recognition, Army dog Phantom, who was deployed with 9 Para (Special Forces), was among the 58 Mentioned-in-Despatches approved by the President. Phantom was killed in action during a counter-terror operation in Akhnoor last year, demonstrating the critical role of animals in military operations. The Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the country's Constitution in 1950. The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. The day is marked by parades, speeches, programs, and ceremonies, including cultural events across the country.

The Gallantry awards and defence decorations approved by the President are a testament to the bravery, commitment, and dedication of the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel. They serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by these brave men and women in ensuring the safety and security of the nation. As we celebrate the Republic Day, let us remember and honor these heroes who have gone above and beyond their call of duty to protect our nation and its people. Their stories of courage and sacrifice continue to inspire us all.

The full list of the recipients of gallantry and other defence decorations is as follows:

KIRTI CHAKRA

1. IC-83449Y MAJOR MANJIT, PUNJAB, 22 RR ARMY 2. 15240290F NAIK DILWAR KHAN, ARTY, 28 RR (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY SHAURYA CHAKRA 1. IC-81258L MAJOR ASHISH DAHIYA, ENGRS, 50 RR ARMY 2. IC-82035A MAJOR KUNAL, ASC, 1 RR ARMY 3. IC-83753H MAJOR SATENDER DHANKAR, ARMD, 4 RR ARMY 4. IC-85773P CAPTAIN DEEPAK SINGH, SIGS, 48 RR (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 5. AR-446P ASSISTANT COMMANDANT ESHENTHUNG KIKON, 4 ASSAM RIFLE ARMY 6. JC-414610L SUBEDAR VIKAS TOMAR, 1 PARA (SF) ARMY 7. JC-492279P SUBEDAR MOHAN RAM, 20 JAT ARMY 8. 20002941F HAVILDAR ROHIT KUMAR, DOGRA, HAWS (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 9. 5852332P HAVILDAR PRAKASH TAMANG, 9 GR, 32 RR ARMY 10. FLIGHT LIEUTENANT AMAN SINGH HANS (36412), FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 11. CORPORAL DABHI SANJAY HIFFABAI ESSA (953327) AIR FORCE 12. EXGS-178067A OEM Gde-1 LATE VIJAYAN KUTTY G (POSTHUMOUS) BRDB 13. SHRI VIKRANT KUMAR, DEPUTY COMMANDANT, CRPF MHA 14. SHRI JEFFREY HMINGCHULLO, INSPECTOR(GD), CRPF MHA

BAR TO SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) 1. IC-73715Y LIEUTENANT COLONEL KH SHEM, SM, 20 JAT ARMY

SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) 1. IC-63894W LIEUTENANT COLONEL JITENDRA BHIRORIA, 666 ARMY AVN SQN (R&O) ARMY 2. IC-66819X LIEUTENANT COLONEL SANTOSH KUMAR YADAV, 666 ARMY AVN SQN (R&O) ARMY 3. IC-71425H LIEUTENANT COLONEL ASEEM ALAGH, 666 ARMY AVN SQN (R&O) ARMY 4. IC-73508M LIEUTENANT COLONEL VIJAY GULERIA, 4 LADAKH SCOUTS ARMY 5. IC-73801K LIEUTENANT COLONEL DEVREDDY RAHUL RAO, 206 ARMY AVN SQN (UH) ARMY 6. IC-75802L LIEUTENANT COLONEL ASHUTOSH ASHISH, 671 ARMY AVN SQN (R&O) ARMY 7. IC-76506M MAJOR AASHISH KHANDKA, 3 GR, 32 RR ARMY 8. IC-78503X MAJOR RAVIN PHAUGAT, 12 PARA (SF) ARMY 9. IC-79805W MAJOR RAHUL ROKA, MAHAR, 1 RR ARMY 10. IC-80274W MAJOR SUSHRUJEN PANGEIJAM, BIHAR, 4 ASSAM RIFLE ARMY 11. IC-81289L MAJOR ASHUTOSH KUMAR YADAV, 9 PARA (SF) ARMY 12. IC-81844N MAJOR MAAN SINGH GREWAL, ENGRS, 1 RR ARMY 13. IC-82089F MAJOR PRATIK KUMAR PANDEY, 209 ARMY AVN SQN (UH) ARMY 14. IC-82403K MAJOR ANURAG SAWARNI, KUMAON, 46 ASSAM RIF ARMY 15. IC-82711K MAJOR RAJENDER SINGH, 3 CORPS INT BN ARMY 16. IC-83135X MAJOR ARMAN SINGH SHEKHAWAT, PUNJAB, 22 RR ARMY 17. IC-83197X MAJOR ARCHIT INDURKAR, 9 PARA (SF) ARMY 18. IC-83585P MAJOR ADITYA SINGH, SIGS, 38 RR ARMY 19. IC-83715M MAJOR AKSHAY KUMAR, PARA, HAWS ARMY 20. SS-47576H MAJOR SANDEEP BHATT, ENGRS, 4 ASSAM RIF ARMY 21. SS-47871L MAJOR ADITYA PRATAP SINGH BAGHEL, JAT, 5 RR ARMY 22. SS-48517H MAJOR ARUN KUMAR, SC, KUMAON, 13 RR ARMY 23. SS-49305K MAJOR ALOK JAISWAL, 15 CORPS INT BN ARMY 24. SS-49972X MAJOR RAVINDRA BHATT, ARMD, 27 ASSAM RIF ARMY 25. SS-50357M MAJOR OJASWI SHARMA, 21 RAJPUT ARMY 26. IC-84428P CAPTAIN DUSHYANT SIHAG, 4/5 GR ARMY 27. IC-84632N CAPTAIN SANGAM DIXIT, 16 KUMAON ARMY 28. IC-85930W CAPTAIN ABHISHEK RAJ, 221 PARA (SF) ARMY 29. IC-88661A CAPTAIN SAPTARISHI CHAKRABORTY, 5 JAK RIF ARMY 30. SS-50590A CAPTAIN BRIJESH THAPA, AAD, 10 RR (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 31. SS-51811N CAPTAIN ROHIT BHAGCHANDANI, 2 MAHAR ARMY 32. SS-51701Y LIEUTENANT MOHD WASIM, 1/1 GR ARMY 33. JC-523566H SUBEDAR SUNIL DUTT, 18 DOGRA ARMY 34. JC-561158F SUBEDAR SHIV CHARAN CHICK BARAICK, 8 BIHAR ARMY 35. JC-674883F SUBEDAR G RAGUVARAN, 557 ASC BN ARMY 36. JC-247248Y RIS RAJJAK ALI KHAN, ARMD, 4 RR ARMY 37. JC-356389K NAIB SUBEDAR UKLEEKAR SHANKAR BASAPPA, 112 ENGR REGT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 38. JC-523582A NAIB SUBEDAR BABU RAM, 18 DOGRA ARMY 39. 13629221M HAVILDAR GURPREET SINGH, 31 PUNJAB ARMY 40. 2616299L HAVILDAR KOKKU RAJESH, 20 MADRAS ARMY 41. 4203052K HAVILDAR DUBEY JAGDISH CHANDRA NAROTTAM, 1 PARA (SF) ARMY 42. 5050625A HAVILDAR THAKUR BAHADUR ALE MAGAR, 1 GR, HAWS (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 43. 5758757P HAVILDAR PEMBA TSHERING BHUTIA, 11 GR, 1 SIKKIM SCOUTS ARMY 44. 13629748F NAIK THAN SINGH, 1 PARA (SF) ARMY 45. 13780697W NAIK AKSHAYA SEN, 5 JAK RIF ARMY 46. 21015551N NAIK KAWALJEET SINGH, ARTY, 32 RR ARMY 47. 4203663Y NAIK ANIL RANA, KUMAON, 50 RR ARMY 48. 4207348A NAIK RAHUL SINGH NAGI, PARA, 31 RR ARMY 49. 4209232H NAIK SURESH YADAV, KUMAON, 50 RR ARMY 50. 4294156W NAIK SATISH RAY, BIHAR, 4 RR ARMY 51. 4379049M NAIK GOUTAM RAJBANSHI, ASSAM, HAWS (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 52. 4495006W NAIK KULDIP SINGH, 13 SIKH LI ARMY 53. 5051291H NAIK PRAVAKAR PRADHAN, 2/1 GR ARMY 54. 5458065F NAIK MANISH GURUNG, 9 PARA (SF) ARMY 55. 13631776M LANCE NAIK ROMAN PRADHAN, 12 PARA (SF) ARMY 56. 16129940L LANCE NAIK ADARSH P, 426 (I) FD COY (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 57. 4204786X LANCE NAIK RAJESH CHAND, 16 KUMAON ARMY 58. 4205270F LANCE NAIK PRITHVI, 16 KUMAON ARMY 59. 9930012N LANCE NAIK STANZIN TARGIAS, 5 LADAKH SCOUTS (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 60. 9930257K LANCE NAIK SAMTAN GURMETH, 5 LADAKH SCOUTS ARMY 61. 15822604M SEPOY NAROTAM, AOC, 50 RR ARMY 62. 2625208X SEPOY DARRE PULLAIAH, 20 MADRAS ARMY 63. 4210114F SEPOY MOHIT SINGH AIRY, KUMAON, 50 RR ARMY 64. 4100572P RFN SHAILENDRA SINGH, GARH SCOUTS (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 65. 15503262W SWR ANIL KUMAR, ARMD, 4 RR ARMY 66.15516452F SWR MHASE JAGDISH MADHUKAR, ARMD, 53 RR ARMY

1. 07969K LIEUTENANT COMMANDER SOURABH MALIK NAVY 2. 08364H LIEUTENANT COMMANDER SATYAM SINGH NAVY

VAYU SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) 1. 28175 GROUP CAPTAIN ANKIT RAJ SINGH, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 2. 29020 WING COMMANDER AKSHAY SAXENA, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 3. 29873 WING COMMANDER ANKIT SOOD, FLYING(PILOT) AIR FORCE 4. 30494 WING COMMANDER DUSHYANT SINGH RATHORE FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 5. 31518 WING COMMANDER JUDE JOSEPH PEREIRA, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 6. 35823 SQUADRON LEADER PRATHAMESH D DONGRE FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 7. 35964 FLIGHT LIEUTENANT TARUN NAIR, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 954421 CPL VIKKY PAHADE, COMMUNICATION TECHNICIAN AIR FORCE

PARAM VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL 1. IC-43218A LIEUTENANT GENERAL PARAMJIT SINGH MINHAS, AVSM, ARMD (RETIRED) ARMY 2. IC-43667P LIEUTENANT GENERAL KARANBIR SINGH BRAR, AVSM, ARMD ARMY 3. IC-43725N LIEUTENANT GENERAL MANOJ KUMAR KATIYAR, AVSM, INF ARMY 4. IC-43746K LIEUTENANT GENERAL ADOSH KUMAR, AVSM, SM, ARTY ARMY 5. IC-44044X LIEUTENANT GENERAL DHIRAJ SETH, AVSM, ARMD ARMY 6. IC-44239H LIEUTENANT GENERAL PREET MOHINDERA SINGH, VSM, ASC ARMY 7. IC-44498L LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAM CHANDER TIWARI, UYSM, AVSM, SM, INF ARMY 8. IC-44545X LIEUTENANT GENERAL ANINDYA SENGUPTA, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, INF ARMY 9. IC-44603W LIEUTENANT GENERAL VIVEK KASHYAP, AVSM, VSM, ARMD ARMY 10. IC-47003Y LIEUTENANT GENERAL DEVENDRA SHARMA, AVSM, SM, ARMD ARMY 11. IC-47004F LIEUTENANT GENERAL PADAM SINGH SHEKHAWAT, AVSM, SM, MECH INF ARMY 12. IC-47020Y LIEUTENANT GENERAL DINESH SINGH RANA, AVSM, YSM, SM, INF ARMY 13. IC-47032N LIEUTENANT GENERAL PRATIK SHARMA, AVSM, SM, INF ARMY 14. IC-47261Y LIEUTENANT GENERAL AMARDEEP SINGH AUJLA, UYSM, YSM, SM, VSM, INF ARMY 15. IC-47566Y LIEUTENANT GENERAL VM BHUVANA KRISHNAN, AVSM, YSM, INF ARMY 16. IC-48681L LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAGHAVACHARI SANTHANA RAMAN, AVSM, YSM, INF ARMY 17. IC-49349F LIEUTENANT GENERAL VINEET GAUR, AVSM, EME ARMY 18. MR-05533M LIEUTENANT GENERAL SHANKAR NARAYAN, NM, VSM, AMC ARMY 19. IC-44552N LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAGHU SRINIVASAN, VSM ARMY 20. MR-06750P BRIGADIER SANJAY KUMAR MISHRA, AVSM, SM**, VSM**, AMC ARMY 21. 03101Y VICE ADMIRAL SURAJ BERRY, AVSM, NM, VSM NAVY 22. 03081A, VICE ADMIRAL SANJAY JASJIT SINGH, AVSM, NM NAVY 23. 03130N, VICE ADMIRAL RAJESH SUDHAKAR PENDHARKAR, AVSM,VSM NAVY 24. 03227H VICE ADMIRAL VENNAM SRINIVAS, AVSM, NM NAVY 25. AIR MARSHAL NARMDESHWAR TIWARI AVSM VM,18270 FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 26. AIR MARSHAL BALAKRISHNAN MANIKANTAN, AVSM, VM, (18291), FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 27. AIR MARSHAL CHAKALAYIL RAJAPPA MOHAN, AVSM, VSM (18517) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEER (ELECTRONICS)(RETIRED) AIR FORCE 28. AIR MARSHAL NAGESH KAPOOR, AVSM, VM (18557) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 29. AIR MARSHAL SAJU BALAKRISHAN, AVSM, VM (18300) FLYING (PILOT) C-IN-C HQ ANC AIR FORCE 30. AIR MARSHAL RAJESH KUMAR ANAND, VSM, (18892), ADMINISTRATION / AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER (RETIRED) AIR FORCE TAM

UTTAM YUDH SEVA MEDAL 1. IC-48989Y LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAJIV GHAI, AVSM, SM***, KUMAON, HQ 15 CORPS ARMY 2. IC-49024N LIEUTENANT GENERAL ZUBIN A MINWALLA, AVSM, YSM, 9 GR, HQ 33 CORPS ARMY 3. IC-49510L LIEUTENANT GENERAL HITESH BHALLA, SC**, SM, VSM, MARATHA LI, HQ 14 CORPS ARMY 4. AIR MARSHAL PANKAJ MOHAN SINHA,PVSM,AVSM,VSM (17842),FLYING (PILOT)(RETIRED) AIR FORCE 5. AIR MARSHAL SUJEET PUSHPAKAR DHARKAR, PVSM, AVSM (17841), FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE

ATI VISHISHT SEVA 1. IC-43682K LIEUTENANT GENERAL ANIL KUMAR SAMANTARA, SM**, VSM, INF (RETIRED) ARMY 2. IC-44132N LIEUTENANT GENERAL SURESH CHANDRA TANDI, VSM, AOC ARMY 3. IC-46051M LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAJAGOPAL CHELLAMANI SRIKANTH, VSM, AAD ARMY 4. IC-47139H LIEUTENANT GENERAL PUSHPENDRA PAL SINGH, SM**, INF ARMY 5. IC-47576H LIEUTENANT GENERAL MUKESH CHADHA, SM, VSM, ASC ARMY 6. IC-47661L LIEUTENANT GENERAL SANDEEP JAIN, SM, INF ARMY 7. IC-47668P LIEUTENANT GENERAL VIJAY BHASKARAN NAIR, SM, INF ARMY 8. IC-48046A LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAJESH PUSHKAR, VSM, ARMD ARMY 9. IC-48073K LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAHUL RAGHAVENDRA SINGH, VSM, ARTY ARMY 10. IC-48081H LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAJIV KUMAR, VSM, EME ARMY 11. IC-48530M LIEUTENANT GENERAL SHRINJAY PRATAP SINGH, YSM, INF ARMY 12. IC-48969L LIEUTENANT GENERAL ULHAS KIRPEKAR, SM, SIGS ARMY 13. IC-49424A LIEUTENANT GENERAL DIVYA GAURAV MISHRA, ARMD ARMY 14. IC-49188K LIEUTENANT GENERAL BHAVNISH KUMAR, VSM, INF ARMY 15. MR-05977W LIEUTENANT GENERAL SADHANA S NAIR, VSM, AMC ARMY 16. DR-10426P LIEUTENANT GENERAL VINEET SHARMA, VSM, AD CORPS ARMY 17. MR-05303Y LIEUTENANT GENERAL SANJEEV KUMAR SINGH ARMY 18. IC-47156H MAJOR GENERAL DEVINDER PAL SINGH, SM, INT ARMY 19. IC-48082L MAJOR GENERAL HARSH CHHIBBER, VSM, ASC ARMY 20. IC-48338H MAJOR GENERAL ROHIT SAWHNEY, YSM, INF ARMY 21. IC-48571W MAJOR GENERAL ABHAY DAYAL, VSM, ARTY ARMY 22. IC-48981M MAJOR GENERAL ABHINAYA RAI, YSM, ARMY AVN ARMY 23. IC-49002P MAJOR GENERAL RAJWANT SINGH, ENGRS ARMY 24. IC-49423X MAJOR GENERAL M KHALID ZAKI, SM, MECH INF ARMY 25. IC-50320L MAJOR GENERAL MANISH LUTHRA, INF ARMY 26. IC-50781P MAJOR GENERAL RAJESH SETHI, SM, VSM, INF ARMY 27. IC-50836N MAJOR GENERAL NEERAJ SHUKLA, SM**, INF ARMY 28. IC-51040K MAJOR GENERAL BALBIR SINGH, YSM, VSM, INF ARMY 29. IC-51131N MAJOR GENERAL MADANRAJ PANDE, SM, VSM, INF ARMY 30. IC-51151F MAJOR GENERAL AKAASH JOHAR, INF ARMY 31. IC-51233K MAJOR GENERAL SAMEER SRIVASTAVA, VSM, INF ARMY 32. MR-05729A MAJOR GENERAL SHIVINDER SINGH, AMC ARMY 33. MR-06072A MAJOR GENERAL BALACHANDRAN NAMBIAR, SM, VSM, AMC ARMY 34. IC-47057A MAJOR GENERAL MUKESH AGGARWAL ARMY 35. 03613K VICE ADMIRAL PATHANIA LOCHAN SINGH NAVY 36. 03587A VICE ADMIRAL RAJESH DHANKAR, NM NAVY 37. 03756K VICE ADMIRAL CHAMPAKVILAS RAMMOHAN PRAVEEN NAIR, NM NAVY 38. 03405N REAR ADMIRAL SANDEEP MEHTA, VSM NAVY 39. 03745T REAR ADMIRAL JANKA BEVLI, VSM NAVY 40. 03753B REAR ADMIRAL MANISH CHADHA, VSM NAVY 41. 41552K REAR ADMIRAL CYRIL THOMAS, VSM NAVY 42. 03624K REAR ADMIRAL MANISH SHARMA, NM NAVY 43. AIR MARSHAL RAJESH VAIDYA, VSM (18251) MEDICAL AIR FORCE 44. AIR MARSHAL VENKATARAMANAN RAJASEKHAR (19052), AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE 45. AIR MARSHAL SANJIV GHURATIA, VSM (19648) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE 46. AIR VICE MARSHAL AJAY KUMAR PAN VSM,(19377)LOGISTICS AIR FORCE 47. AIR VICE MARSHAL SUHAS PRABHAKAR BHANDARE,VSM (19668),AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE 48. AIR VICE MARSHAL NIRAJ NAINWAL,VSM (19671), AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) (RETIRED) AIR FORCE AIR VICE MARSHAL PADIPPURACKAL THEKKETHIL KRISHNAPILLAI SREEKUMAR,VSM (19722) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) (RETIRED) AIR FORCE 50. AIR VICE MARSHAL VENIGALLA SRINIVAS CHOUDARY,VM (19869),FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 51. AIR VICE MARSHAL PV SHIVANAND,VM (19901) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 52. AIR VICE MARSHAL RAMAKURU VENKATA RAMKISHORE,VSM (20188) ADMINISTRATION/AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER (RETIRED) AIR FORCE 53. AIR VICE MARSHAL VENKAT TUKARAM MARE,VSM (20778) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 54. AIR VICE MARSHAL MANISH SAHDEV (21830) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 55. AIR MARSHAL MADAKAHIRA SITARAM SRIDHAR (18696-T), (MEDICAL) AIR FORCE 56. DG, PARAMESH SIVAMANI (0244-D),PTM,TM ICG 57. GO-2101M ADGBR, GEORGE P CHERIAN, VSM BRDB

YUDH SEVA MEDAL 1. IC-50961X MAJOR GENERAL AMIT KABTHIYAL, SM**, GARH RIF, HQ 17 MTN DIV ARMY 2. IC-51261W MAJOR GENERAL SAMEER SHARAN KARTIKEYA, SM, JAK RIF, HQ 57 MTN DIV ARMY 3. IC-51536Y MAJOR GENERAL SURESH KUMAR BHAMBHU, SM, KUMAON, HQ IGAR (E) MAJOR GENERAL RAVROOP SINGH, SM, JAK RIF, HQ IGAR (S) ARMY 5. IC-54512A BRIGADIER BIKRAM SAINI, SM, VSM, PUNJAB, HQ 22 SECT AR ARMY 6. IC-57146M BRIGADIER ANIRUDH CHAUHAN, SM**, RAJ RIF, HQ 2 SECT RR ARMY 7. IC-57282H BRIGADIER JASWINDER SINGH, MADRAS, HQ 81 INF BDE ARMY 8. 04512B COMMODORE, KARTIK SRIMAL NAVY 9. AIR COMMODORE DHARMINDER SINGH HANDA (23163) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 10. GROUP CAPTAIN BIBHU DUTTA SK JENAMANI VM (27988) FLYING (PILOT) AIR

FORCE BAR TO SENA MEDAL (DEVOTION TO DUTY) 1. IC-50847A MAJOR GENERAL AYOTHIRAMAN SRIDHAR, SM, ARTY ARMY

SENA MEDAL (DEVOTION TO DUTY) 1. IC-47645N LIEUTENANT GENERAL SANJAY MALIK, ENGRS ARMY 2. IC-48045X LIEUTENANT GENERAL PAWANDEEP SINGH CHADHA, VSM, ENGRS ARMY 3. IC-49352F LIEUTENANT GENERAL ANANTHARAM KAUSHIK RAMESH, ENGRS ARMY MAJOR GENERAL VIVEK DOGRA, SIGS ARMY 5. IC-48568W MAJOR GENERAL AJAY RAMDEV, ASC ARMY 6. IC-48635W MAJOR GENERAL SHASHI BHUSHAN KUMAR SINGH, ARTY ARMY 7. IC-48955L MAJOR GENERAL VIKRAM VARMA, VSM**, ARMD ARMY 8. IC-49286K MAJOR GENERAL ANURAAG CHHIBER, VSM, MECH INF ARMY 9. IC-49626F MAJOR GENERAL VIJAY JOTWANI, ENGRS ARMY 10. IC-49898F MAJOR GENERAL ANIL CHANDEL, VSM, INF ARMY 11. IC-50090H MAJOR GENERAL GAUTAM MAHAJAN, SIGS ARMY 12. IC-50279A MAJOR GENERAL DHARM RAJ RAI, VSM, INF ARMY 13. IC-50698X MAJOR GENERAL SUBHASIS DAS, SIGS ARMY 14. IC-50714K MAJOR GENERAL GAURAV KAUSHAL, VSM, ENGRS ARMY 15. IC-50733P MAJOR GENERAL SUSHIL CHANDER, AOC ARMY 16. IC-50829X MAJOR GENERAL ARUN CG, VSM, INF ARMY 17. IC-51475M MAJOR GENERAL AMIT TALWAR, VSM, ARMD ARMY 18. IC-51887N MAJOR GENERAL CHANDER SHEIKHAR, EME ARMY 19. IC-50406K MAJOR GENERAL GAGAN DEEP ARMY 20. IC-44547H MAJOR GENERAL RAJESH KUMAR SACHDEVA ARMY 21. IC-49179H BRIGADIER SARABJEET SINGH BAWA BHALLA, ARMY AVN ARMY 22. IC-50001Y BRIGADIER RAJAN A Y, JAT ARMY 23. IC-51679Y BRIGADIER SAURABH SHARMA, ARTY ARMY 24. IC-52503A BRIGADIER SHAMAN CHODHA, ARTY ARMY 25. IC-52820F BRIGADIER SANJEEV KUMAR, ARTY ARMY 26. IC-54371W BRIGADIER PREET MOHINDER SINGH DHILLON, BIHAR ARMY 27. IC-56620H BRIGADIER MANINDER PAL SINGH, SIKH ARMY 28. IC-56735W BRIGADIER SHAILESH KOPKAR, 5 GR ARMY 29. IC-56910A BRIGADIER ASEEM SAXENA, ENGRS ARMY 30. IC-56939H BRIGADIER KETAN ARUN MOHITE, ASSAM ARMY 31. IC-56958N BRIGADIER ATUL BHATIA, GARH RIF ARMY 32. IC-57014Y BRIGADIER HIMANSHU HATKAR, MARATHA LI ARMY 33. IC-57034M BRIGADIER ARJUN UPPAL, VSM, ARMD ARMY 34. IC-57049P BRIGADIER REVETY BHANDARI, BIHAR ARMY 35. IC-57356M BRIGADIER PRATEEK PRASHAR, JAT ARMY 36. IC-57434Y BRIGADIER SAMAR PRATAP SINGH CHOUHAN, GUARDS ARMY 37. IC-60282N COLONEL ARIJIT NARYAN MUKHOPADHYAY, SIKH LI ARMY 38. IC-66818P COLONEL PANDURANGARAO LEELAKRISHNAN RAGHAWENDER, MADRAS ARMY 39. IC-68622A COLONEL TARUN SUNDRIYAL, GARH RIF ARMY 40. MR-07414P COLONEL NIKHIL SOOD, AMC ARMY 41. IC-60026Y COLONEL PUSHPENDER CHOUDHARY ARMY 42. IC-74391L COLONEL PONUNG DOMING ARMY 43. TA-42938P MAJOR JAI UPADHYAYA, TA ARMY

NAO SENA MEDAL (DEVOTION TO DUTY) 1. 41523W REAR ADMIRAL BIMLA KUMAR MADHVAN NAIR NAVY 2. 04252N COMMODORE GAURAV MEHTA NAVY 3. 04338H COMMODORE KAPIL MEHTA NAVY 4. 51456W COMMODORE RAMANA NADELLA NAVY 5. 04394K COMMODORE AZAD SHIRAZ HUSAIN NAVY 6. 41638F COMMODORE KAMBOJ RAJESH KUMAR NAVY 7. 04824N CAPTAIN R RAGHU NAIR NAVY 8. 03849Y CAPTAIN (TS) AJAY CHELLAPPAN NAVY

VAYU SENA MEDAL (DEVOTION TO DUTY) 1. AIR COMMODORE VIKRAM JEET SINGH (23519) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 2. AIR COMMODORE SARTAJ SEHGAL (24515) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 3. GROUP CAPTAIN PRASHANT AGNIHOTRI (25059) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 4. GROUP CAPTAIN SHANMUGAVELU GUNASEKARAN (25830) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 5. GROUP CAPTAIN ABHIJIT SARIN 26284 FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 6. GROUP CAPTAIN PRAVEEN AGARWAL (26693) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 7. GROUP CAPTAIN CHITWAN ARORA (27198) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 8. GROUP CAPTAIN ASHISH THAPA (27454) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 9. GROUP CAPTAIN DINESH KUMAR DHANKHAR (27459) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 10. GROUP CAPTAIN DIPENDRA BHADORIA (27491) FLYING (NAVIGATOR) AIR FORCE 11. GROUP CAPTAIN MUKESH KUMAR CHHILLAR (27701) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 12. GROUP CAPTAIN SACHIN ARORA (27707) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 13. GROUP CAPTAIN PRAVEEN SARATHI R (27957) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 14. GROUP CAPTAIN KSHETRIMAYUM SHYAMANANDA SINGH (27990), FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 15. GROUP CAPTAIN JAI KISHAN (24081-G) ADMINISTRATION

AIR FORCE BAR TO VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL 1. IC-44106M MAJOR GENERAL NITIN RAM INDURKAR, SM, VSM, INF (RETIRED) ARMY 2. IC-49925A MAJOR GENERAL AMIT SINGH SOHAL, VSM, ENGRS ARMY 3. IC-56638Y COLONEL DEEPAK SISODIA, VSM, EME ARMY 4. 002405k SE(CIV) RAGHVENDRA KUMAR GARG, VSM BRDB

VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL 1. IC-44736M MAJOR GENERAL SANJAY MAINI, ARMD (RETIRED) ARMY 2. IC-46624L MAJOR GENERAL MANJEET SINGH MOKHA, SM, INF (RETIRED) ARMY 3. IC-47231F MAJOR GENERAL MANJEET SINGH, SM, SIGS (RETIRED) ARMY 4. IC-48159H MAJOR GENERAL SHARAD KUMAR SHRIVASTAVA, ARTY ARMY 5. IC-48322X MAJOR GENERAL VIKRAM TANEJA, AOC ARMY 6. IC-48572Y MAJOR GENERAL LALIT KAPOOR, EME ARMY 7. IC-48579H MAJOR GENERAL CHARANJEET SINGH DEWGUN, YSM, INF ARMY 8. IC-48640F MAJOR GENERAL INDERJEET SINGH, SC, SM, INF (RETIRED) ARMY 9. IC-48977K MAJOR GENERAL PRAVEEN BAKSHI, SIGS ARMY 10. IC-49061F MAJOR GENERAL SARABJIT SINGH BAKSHI, SM, ARTY ARMY 11. IC-49086N MAJOR GENERAL SHANTANU KASHYAP, SM, ARMY AVN ARMY 12. IC-49170N MAJOR GENERAL HARJIT PAL SINGH HANSI, SM, MECH INF ARMY 13. IC-49187F MAJOR GENERAL MANDEEP PAL SINGH GILL, MECH INF ARMY 14. IC-49418M MAJOR GENERAL SANJIV SINGH SLARIA, YSM, ARMD ARMY 15. IC-49430N MAJOR GENERAL DINESH KUMAR SINGH, SM, GUARDS ARMY 16. IC-49449M MAJOR GENERAL INDERJIT SINGH PANJRATH, SM, AAD ARMY 17. IC-49525N MAJOR GENERAL RAJESH SRIVASTAVA, SM, ARTY ARMY 18. IC-49867F MAJOR GENERAL RANJEET SINGH MANRAL, SM, ENGRS ARMY 19. IC-50034K MAJOR GENERAL VINOD KUMAR NAMBIAR, YSM, SM, INF ARMY 20. IC-50294P MAJOR GENERAL VIJAYAVITHALA KRISHNA GUDI, SIGS ARMY 21. IC-50313P MAJOR GENERAL MOHIT TRIVEDI, SM**, INF ARMY 22. IC-50324F MAJOR GENERAL SOORAJ SRIPURAM, ASC ARMY 23. IC-50579F MAJOR GENERAL PRAVEEN BADRINATH, ENGRS ARMY 24. IC-50717X MAJOR GENERAL HARTEJ SINGH BAJAJ, ENGRS ARMY 25. IC-50732M MAJOR GENERAL GAURAV GAUTAM, INF ARMY 26. IC-50755N MAJOR GENERAL NAVRAJ DHILLON, ARMD ARMY 27. IC-50850A MAJOR GENERAL GAURAV RISHI, SC, SM, INF ARMY 28. IC-50888K MAJOR GENERAL TRAILOKYA MOHAN PATTANAIK, SM, INF ARMY 29. IC-51031H MAJOR GENERAL VIKRAM SHARMA, INF ARMY 30. IC-51135K MAJOR GENERAL ANIL KUMAR PUNDIR, SM, INF ARMY 31. IC-51179F MAJOR GENERAL ANUPAM AGARWAL, AAD ARMY 32. IC-51187A MAJOR GENERAL PAVANMEET SINGH BINDRA, EME ARMY 33. IC-51198M MAJOR GENERAL BRUCE CC FERNANDEZ, INF ARMY 34. IC-51466L MAJOR GENERAL VIR KUMAR BHAT, AEC ARMY 35. IC-51541K MAJOR GENERAL KARANBIR SINGH GREWAL, SM, INF ARMY 36. IC-51549W MAJOR GENERAL SANDEEP JASWAL, INF 37. MR-06258K MAJOR GENERAL AMUL KAPOOR, AMC ARMY 38. IC-49889A BRIGADIER IQBAL SINGH SAMYAL, KUMAON ARMY 39. IC-52001X MAJOR GENERAL K MAHESH, SM, INF ARMY 40. IC-54647F MAJOR GENERAL MELEVEETIL RAJIV MENON, SM, INF ARMY 41. V-00458K MAJOR GENERAL DEVENDER KUMAR, RVC ARMY 42. NR-18293Y MAJOR GENERAL I DELOS FLORA, MNS ARMY 43. IC-55581H BRIGADIER SHANKAR JI TIWARI, KUMAON ARMY 44. MR-06370W BRIGADIER SANJAY KUMAR MAURYA, AMC ARMY 45. MR-06626N BRIGADIER NAVREET SINGH, AMC ARMY 46. MR-06834H BRIGADIER NELLORE SUBRAMANIAM AJAI CHANDRA, AMC ARMY 47. IC-56333Y COLONEL AJAY KUMAR, SM, SIKH LI ARMY 48. IC-56374H COLONEL RAJPAL SINGH, MADRAS ARMY 49. IC-56664A COLONEL AMIT MEHNA, SIGS ARMY 50. IC-58399N COLONEL AMIT SRIVASTAVA, SIGS ARMY 51. IC-59331Y COLONEL PM SANTAGOUDAR, ENGRS ARMY 52. IC-59614A COLONEL SACHINDRA JOSHI, ASSAM ARMY 53. IC-59675X COLONEL MAHIM KUMAR, BIHAR ARMY 54. IC-59746N COLONEL NITIN SHARMA, 1 GR ARMY 55. IC-60948F COLONEL GIRISH CHANDRA GODIYAL, JAK RIF ARMY 56. IC-63751W COLONEL AJAY KUMAR, INT ARMY 57. IC-66496A COLONEL SARIKA PENDALWAR, JAG DEPT ARMY 58. IC-66842L COLONEL AKASH KUMAR, RAJPUT ARMY 59. IC-66894F COLONEL NITIN SUBHASH KALDATE, GARH RIF ARMY 60. IC-67400Y COLONEL SWARNENDU ROY, AOC ARMY 61. IC-67426N COLONEL MANI SINGH, AOC ARMY 62. IC-67905P COLONEL RITESH KUMAR, ASSAM ARMY 63. IC-69093L COLONEL KARTIK THAPA, KUMAON ARMY 64. IC-69632W COLONEL GHANENDER PRATAP SINGH, GRENADIERS ARMY 65. MR-07121K COLONEL AC NISHIL, AMC ARMY 66. MR-07253X COLONEL AMIT KUMAR SHAH, AMC ARMY 67. MR-07540F COLONEL PRAFULL SHARMA, AMC ARMY 68. MR-07075A COLONEL RAJIV KUMAR, AMC ARMY 69. MR-09219W COLONEL BIRAJ GOGOI, AMC ARMY 70. IC-59183Y COLONEL SUDHIR CHAMOLI ARMY 71. IC-57335W COLONEL SANJAY MOHANTY ARMY 72. IC-56925H COLONEL RAJESH RAGHAV ARMY 73. IC-69564N COLONEL MAHESH VERMA ARMY 74. IC-58976M COLONEL AMIT BERWAL ARMY 75. IC-60339X COLONEL ASHISH PRAKASH KANDWAL ARMY 76. IC-73145N LIEUTENANT COLONEL OAK ANAND GANGADHAR, INT ARMY 77. MR-08924H LIEUTENANT COLONEL SATISH BARKI, AMC ARMY 78. MR-09434F LIEUTENANT COLONEL LEMJOY CHARA ARMY 79. TA-42759P MAJOR PRADEEP SHOURY ARYA, SC, TA ARMY 80. MS-20767N CAPTAIN KAVITHA VASUPALLI ARMY 81. JC-441253X SUBEDAR MAJOR GOPA KUMAR S, MADRAS ARMY 82. JC-572793M NAIB SUBEDAR, BHUPINDER SINGH ARMY 83. 5759408X HAVILDAR THAMAN BAHADUR THAPA ARMY 84. 03787F REAR ADMIRAL, UPAL KUNDU NAVY 85. 04097K REAR ADMIRAL, SRIRAM AMUR NAVY 86. 41633W REAR ADMIRAL, RAVNISH SETH NAVY 87. 41635Z REAR ADMIRAL, ASHWANI KUMAR TIKKO NAVY 88. 75473B SURG REAR ADMIRAL MANISH SUBHASHRAO HONWAD NAVY 89. 04012T COMMODORE SUNIL RAJASEKHARAN NAVY 90. 04040F COMMODORE MANOJ SHARMA NAVY 91. 04177T COMMODORE DEEPAK SINGHAL NAVY92. 04258A COMMODORE, RANA VIRENDRA SINGH NAVY 93. 04351M COMMODORE, MANOJ KUMAR JHA NAVY 94. 04740Y COMMODORE AKASH CHATURVEDI NAVY 95. 51461F COMMODORE SAUNAK CHATTERJEE NAVY 96. 04265T COMMODORE SAIRAM BALAJI NAVY 97. 05178T CAPTAIN ASHU GUPTA NAVY 98. 04325B CAPTAIN (TS) SAMRA PARAMDEEP SINGH NAVY 99. 81313A COMMANDER SANDEEP MORE NAVY 100. 193433Y ANOOP KUMAR, MCERA I NAVY 101. AIR VICE MARSHAL K RADHAKRISHNA (19643) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE 102. AIR VICE MARSHAL AKETI SURESH KUMAR (19872) FLYING PILOT AIR FORCE 103. AIR COMMODORE ASHUTHOSH VAIDYA (21479) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHINICAL) AIR FORCE 104. AIR COMMODORE SARABJIT SINGH (22075) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE 105. AIR COMMODORE SHOEB IQBAL KAZMI (22129) FLYING PILOT AIR FORCE 106. AIR COMMODORE BHAMIDIPATI VENKATA NAGA SHIVA (22376), AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHINICAL) AIR FORCE 107. AIR COMMODORE MUKUL BHATIA (23064) MEDICAL AIR FORCE 108. AIR COMMODORE MANAS SAHA (23457) MEDICAL AIR FORCE 109. AIR COMMODORE SAJI JACOB (21901)EDUCATION AIR FORCE 110. GROUP CAPTAIN DEEPAK KUMAR SAHANI (24964) FLYING (NAVIGATOR) AIR FORCE 111. GROUP CAPTAIN ANKUR MUDGAL (22601) ADMINISTRATION AIR FORCE 112. GROUP CAPTAIN SUNIL MAHTO (22638) ADMINISTRATIVE/AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER AIR FORCE 113. GROUP CAPTAIN ASHISH KUMAR (23238) ADMINISTRATION/ FIGHER CONTROLLER AIR FORCE 114. GROUP CAPTAIN DHARAMVIR YADAV (23608) ADMINSTRATIVE/ FIGHTER CONTROLLER AIR FORCE 115. GROUP CAPTAIN MANEESHA RAJPUT (23647) EDUCATION AIR FORCE 116. GROUP CAPTAIN ROHIT BHARGAVA (23664) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHNICAL) AIR FORCE 117. GROUP CAPTAIN KRISHNAMOORTHY GIRI (23863) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHNICAL) AIR FORCE 118. GROUP CAPTAIN UMESH PANCHAXAR NAGARALE (24135) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE 119. GROUP CAPTAIN RADHAKRISHNAN ARVIND (24796) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE 120. GROUP CAPTAIN RAJINDER SINGH PABLA (24978) ADMINISTRATION AIR FORCE 121. GROUP CAPTAIN UMAPATHI SIVAM (25090) FLYING PILOT AIR FORCE 122. GROUP CAPTAIN MANISH TOMAR (25164) ADMINISTRATION/ AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER AIR FORCE 123. GROUP CAPTAIN PRASHANT ARORA (25600) FLYING PILOT AIR FORCE 124. GROUP CAPTAIN RAVI CHANDRA VALLABHANENI (25718) ADMINISTRATIVE FIGHTER CONTROLLER AIR FORCE 125. GROUP CAPTAIN SATISH KUMAR (27432) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE 126. GROUP CAPTAIN PARTHA SAHA (27618) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE 127. GROUP CAPTAIN MANVENDRA SINGH KABAWAT (27732) ADMINISTRATION/AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL AIR FORCE 128. GROUP CAPTAIN ABDUL REHMAN (27900) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEER (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE 129. GROUP CAPTAIN YOGESH PARIHAR (27915) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEER (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE 130. GROUP CAPTAIN VEMPARALA SURYA SRI HARI (22732) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 131. GO-002246X CE (CIV) RAJIV SHARMA BRDB 132. GO-002167H CE(CIV) STEEVEN PRAKASH KOLIPEY BRDB