The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Tuesday condemned the Kathua terror attack in which five Indian Army soldiers were killed and an equal number injured.

The President is the Supreme Commander of the Defence forces and in her post on X she said, "The attack on a convoy of Army personnel in Kathua District of Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists is a cowardly act that deserves condemnation and firm countermeasures.

"My sympathies are with the families of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in this ongoing war against terror in all its forms. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, four former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir including Dr Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have unequivocally condemned the terror attack on the Army.

Dr Farooq Abdullah added in his condolence message that sponsoring terrorism will lead Pakistan nowhere and the neighbouring country "must stop terrorism."

Meanwhile, the security forces have started an all-out offensive against the perpetrators of the Kathua terror attack.

Top officers of the Army and local police said they would not relent till the killers of the bravehearts are hunted down.

With inputs from IANS