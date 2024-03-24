Commending the valour, determination, and sacrifice of the soldiers serving in the cold desert, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that they serve in harsh terrain and inclement weather conditions to protect the motherland.

Addressing the soldiers after celebrating the festival of colours at Leh, Singh said Ladakh is the national capital of courage and bravery.

"The positive commitment of the soldiers posted in high altitudes is much stronger than minus temperatures", he said.

He hailed Ladakh as India's capital of valour and bravery, just as Delhi is the national capital, Mumbai is the financial capital and Bengaluru is the technology capital.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Holi with Army jawans in Leh on Sunday and lauded them for protecting the country from enemies while braving extreme weather conditions. Singh was earlier supposed to celebrate Holi with soldiers in Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, but his visit was cancelled due to inclement weather.

He was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Rashim Bali.

Nation is indebted to our soldiers

"The entire country feels safe as our brave soldiers are protecting the borders. We are progressing and leading a happy life as our vigilant soldiers stand ready at the borders", the Defence Minister said.

"Every citizen is proud of the Armed Forces as they live far away from their families so that we celebrate Holi and other festivals with our families peacefully. The nation will forever be indebted to our soldiers, and their courage and sacrifices will keep inspiring the future generations," Rajnath Singh said.

Officers asked to celebrate festivals with soldiers

Singh asserted that he decided to celebrate Holi with the soldiers a day before, as he believes that the festivals should first be celebrated by and with the protectors of the country. He asked the chiefs of the three Services to establish a new tradition of beginning the celebrations of the festivals with the soldiers a day before.

"Such celebrations with soldiers on the snowy peaks of Kargil, in the scorching plains of Rajasthan, and the submarines located in the deep seas should become an integral part of our culture," he said.

Delighted to celebrate Holi with the soldiers of Indian Armed Forces in Leh, Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/lgff7UXxhA — Rajnath Singh (मोदी का परिवार) (@rajnathsingh) March 24, 2024

On the occasion, Rajnath Singh also laid a wreath at the War Memorial in Leh as a mark of solemn tribute to the bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

Later, Singh spoke with the soldiers posted on the world's highest battlefield, Siachen, over the phone and extended the Holi greetings. He told them that he would soon visit Siachen and interact with them.

Rajnath Singh was scheduled to visit Siachen and celebrate Holi with the troops there. However, due to adverse weather conditions, there was a change in the program, and he celebrated the festival of colours with the soldiers in Leh.