President of India, Droupadi Murmu delivered an inspiring keynote address at the International Women's Conference 2025 hosted by The Art of Living in Bengaluru on Friday. Speaking to a distinguished audience of global leaders, activists, and changemakers, she emphasized the role of women in shaping a compassionate and progressive society.

Addressing the theme of the conference, "Just Be," President Murmu encouraged attendees to look within, recognize their strengths, and harness their potential for the betterment of humanity. She acknowledged the contributions of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and The Art of Living Foundation in guiding people toward inner peace and humanitarian service.

Full Speech by President Droupadi Murmu at International Women's Conference 2025

Governor of Karnataka Sri Thawar Chand Gehlot ji, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji, Union Minister of Child Development, Sri Annapurna Devi ji, Union Minister of State for MSME and Labor Employment, Shobha Karadlaje ji, Member of Parliament Hema Malini ji, Chairperson of the International Women's Conference of The Art of Living Sri Bhanumathi Narasimhan ji, Distinguished Guests, Esteemed Delegates from various parts of India and the world, Ladies and Gentlemen.

Namaskar!

I am happy to join you all at this inaugural session of the International Women's Conference of The Art of Living. It is heartening to see so many women from different walks of life gathered from different parts of the world. You are the ones who can make a positive and long-lasting impact on the lives of people, especially other women across the world.

The theme of this conference, Just Be, encourages people to watch, reflect, and look deep within. Within us is a treasure of virtues, talents, and immense strength. It is for us to find it and use it for our own benefit and the benefit of humankind. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji and The Art of Living center have inspired and helped people across the world to search within and find inner peace through meditation and humanitarian service.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We are in an age of technological disruption. Advances in technology have given us a better quality of life in some ways. In such a competitive world, we must ensure that our human values remain intact. In fact, every human being needs to put in extra effort to promote the values of compassion, love, and unity.

This is where the role of women becomes very important. Women have a special ability to lead through compassion. They have the ability to look beyond the individual and work for the well-being of families, communities, and societies at large.

Today, women who have contributed to the development of people and the nation through their own unique ways are present at this conference. I am told that they will explore mind and consciousness, and that the sessions will focus on using the power of the mind to overcome various challenges.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I am told that this conference will also hold sessions on mental wellness. In today's world, mental health has become one of the most crucial issues faced by people of all age groups. Women, in particular, are at the crossroads, handling multiple challenges—including competing professionally, meeting societal expectations, and fulfilling personal aspirations. Sometimes, cultural norms make it difficult for women to speak openly about their emotional well-being.

Each of us needs to understand that mental wellness is fundamental to a woman's ability to lead a meaningful life and contribute to the family, society, and the world. You all can help break the silence surrounding mental health by creating safe spaces for dialogue and providing support systems. Together, you all can be the change-makers and ensure that mental health is integrated into every facet of our lives.

I feel proud to share that India's Nari Shakti is rising to aspire, achieve, and contribute. Whether it is science, sports, politics, arts, or culture, our sisters and daughters are moving ahead, holding their heads high. They are making their families, institutions, and the country proud.

It is not possible to break barriers and challenge stereotypes without mental strength. I urge every woman to gather courage, dream big, and utilize all her strength and potential to achieve her dreams. Every little step that each of you takes towards your goal is a step towards a self-developed India and a self-developed world.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I am happy to know that The Art of Living is undertaking several initiatives in the field of education. I am told that these initiatives are benefiting children not just in urban areas but also in tribal regions of our country. It is heartening to know that many of these children are first-generation literates.

There is no greater investment in humanity than the education of our children. Education has the power to break cycles of poverty and inequality.

I was the first girl from my village to go to higher schooling and pursue college education. With the right guidance and support, many children can become active participants in the journey of our next age of women leaders. You all have a significant role in shaping the future through the education of the next generation.

Here, I would also like to highlight the need to work together to deal with global challenges such as climate change. I urge you all to deliberate upon issues related to environmental conservation.

Our Mother Earth nurtures us all; let us take such steps that take care of our Mother Earth.

I expect you all to come to the forefront and take responsibility for a safer and more prosperous future for our children. I expect you all to have a dream that is bigger than your personal ambition—a dream for the country, a dream for the world.

The International Women's Conference 2025 serves as a platform for meaningful conversations, solutions, and collective action. As women, as leaders, as changemakers, you hold the power to inspire, uplift, and transform the world.

Together, let us work towards a future where women lead with confidence, contribute with strength, and create a world filled with compassion and progress.

Thank you. Jai Hind!