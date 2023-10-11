President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the women and girls are ready to play a bigger role in the leadership of the country. She expressed confidence that the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act' 2023 would prove to be a revolutionary step towards women-led development in our country.

Addressing the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir the President was happy to note that 55 percent of students at Kashmir University are girls.

She said that they present the picture of our country and its destiny.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir at Srinagar https://t.co/qR4owF0c49 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 11, 2023

Lessons of sustainable development are part of Kashmir's heritage.

The President said that the country is proud of the responsible youth of Kashmir. She urged students of the University of Kashmir to actively participate in social service along with their studies.

She said that by doing this, they could bring social change and set an example. She was happy to note that alumni have brought glory to this University by serving the country.

Referring to the motto of the University of Kashmir which means 'let us move from darkness to light', the President said that the more our youth move towards the light of education and towards the light of peace, the more our country will progress.

She added that the society and country whose youth follow the path of development and discipline, move forward on the path of progress and prosperity.

Speaking about sustainable development, the President said that the lessons of sustainable development are part of Kashmir's heritage.

She cited a saying that means 'there will be food only as long as there are forests' and said that it is the responsibility of all of us to preserve this paradise on earth. She urged Kashmir University to be alert in preserving the Himalayan ecosystem.

President Droupadi Murmu laid a wreath at the Chinar War Memorial in Srinagar to pay tributes to the soldiers who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/DYOwd3SD7y — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 11, 2023

She was happy to note that work related to glaciology, biodiversity conservation, and the Himalayan Ice-Core Laboratory is at different stages.

She expressed confidence that the university would work at a fast pace in all such areas.

President recalls work done by Suyya in Kashmir about 1200 years ago.

The President said that in the National Education Policy emphasis has been laid on Indian Knowledge Systems. If our youth are given good information about Indian Knowledge Systems, they will get many inspiring examples.

The work done by an expert, Suyya, about 1200 years ago, to save the city of Srinagar from the flood of Jhelum can be termed as hydraulic engineering.

She said that our country has priceless treasures in every field of knowledge and science. It is the responsibility of the academic world to find ways to reuse such organically grown knowledge systems in today's circumstances.

Earlier President Droupadi Murmu laid a wreath at the Chinar War Memorial in Srinagar to pay tributes to the soldiers who made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty.