Special teams have been constituted to assess damages after some buildings developed cracks after an earthquake hit the mountainous districts of Doda and Kishtwar in the Chenab region of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Tremors were felt in Doda district. Some buildings have developed cracks. As of now, there is no report of any building collapse", Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan told media persons.

Deputy Commissioner Doda, and SSP, Abdul Qayoom today visited Sub District Bhaderwah and parts of the district headquarters at Doda to assess the damages caused due to the earthquake that shook the area today.

"Directions have been issued to all officers from ADC to Patwari level and from ASP to constable level to assess damages in their respective areas", the Deputy Commissioner said and added that authorities are assessing the damage caused to some buildings.

Meanwhile, a Sub-district hospital in Gandoh Bhalessa developed cracks in the aftermath of an earthquake.

Reports said that the SDH building developed relatively large cracks in the aftermath of the earthquake, causing panic among the patients and attendants at the health facility. However, no injury or any other untoward was reported.

The false ceiling of a ward of the sub-district hospital collapsed. Some of the debris fell on patients in the hospital ward.

The patients have been moved to safety and are being treated in an emergency ward of the hospital, he said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/OyJTMLYeSm@ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Indiametdept @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/6Ezq3dbyNE — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 13, 2023

Earthquake jolts many parts of J&K

Notably, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake, with the epicenter near Doda, jolted Jammu and Kashmir even as the tremors have been reportedly felt in many other northern states.

The earthquake forced the people in parts of the Union Territory to rush out of their homes in panic and caused damage to some buildings, officials said.

The tremors were felt across Delhi and other parts of north India, and in neighbouring Pakistan.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck the region at 1:33 pm. Its epicenter was in Doda. Tremors were also felt in Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, about 150 km from Doda.

According to an official handout, Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan, and SSP, Abdul Qayoom today visited Sub District Bhaderwah and Parts of the district HQ at Doda to assess the damages caused due to the earthquake that shook the area today.

It was informed that there were no reports of loss of life from any part of the district. However, some houses/ buildings have developed cracks due to the heavy jolt of the earthquake.

We are watching the situation closely. Please don’t panic. Be careful. Just be safe. And report to the concerned Tehsildar/ Naib Tehsildar/ Revenue official/ police official in case of any emergency. https://t.co/5TjnRlG9lW — Vishesh Mahajan (@vishesh_jk) June 13, 2023

Some partial/ minor damages have been noticed in some government and Private buildings in the Tehsil. Some minor cracks were also reported in government and private buildings from Gandoh, Thathri, and other areas.

All the ADCs, SDMs, Tehsildars, and Police officers are on high alert and are in continuous touch with the public, PRIs, Lumbardars, and Chowkidars, are assessing the situation and reporting to the higher authorities.

The DC has urged the public not to panic and stay vigilant and report to the concerned ADC, SDM, Tehsildar, or Control room of the DC office in case of any eventuality.