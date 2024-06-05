Ajith Kumar's upcoming movie Good, Bad, Ugly directed by Adhik Ravichandran has created a buzz ever since it was announced. Recently the filmmakers released the first look poster featuring Ajith Kumar in a fierce avatar. Adding to the excitement it has been reported that young Malayalam actor Naslen known for his role in the 2024 rom-com Premalu might join the cast.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Ajith's return to the big screen. There have been many rumors about the film's cast but nothing has been confirmed yet. Speculations include names like Sreeleela and Bobby Deol in significant roles.

According to a report, Naslen is being considered for an important role in this crime comedy. If this happens it will be a major milestone for Naslen marking his debut in Tamil cinema. However official confirmation from the filmmakers is still awaited.

Naslen started his acting career in 2019 with the comedy Thanneer Mathan Dinangal and has since impressed audiences with his versatile acting. His most notable film to date is Premalu released earlier this year, where he starred alongside Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap and Akhila Bhargavan.

I’m working with the most versatile ⭐️performer ever, who can deliver Good Bad Ugly at the same time❤️??Magic of life is, sticking my Star’s poster in my cupboard and placing banners in theatres. And now presenting this first look poster not only as a fan boy, but also as a fan… pic.twitter.com/hIXde5CrcR — Adhik Ravichandran (@Adhikravi) May 19, 2024

"Good, Bad, Ugly" is Adhik Ravichandran's first collaboration with Ajith Kumar who he greatly admires. The film is currently being shot in Hyderabad. Although there hasn't been an official announcement the cast is rumored to include Sreeleela, Naslen, Bobby Deol and Sunil.

The film boasts an impressive technical crew. National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music with Abhinandan Ramanujam handling cinematography and Vijay Velukutty in charge of editing. The project is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is scheduled for release during Pongal next year.

Ajith Kumar is also working on another project, "VidaaMuyarchi," directed by Magizh Thirumeni. This film features a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra. Produced by Lyca Productions the film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander with cinematography by Nirav Shah and editing by NB Srikanth. Filming has taken place in Turkey and Azerbaijan and the movie is expected to release later this year.