The novel coronavirus has made our lives difficult. Apart from physical health, mental health has become an alarming issue. While most of the sector is going through an economic crisis, it is the entertainment sector that is facing the wrath of this deadly virus leading to loss of lives. A few weeks ago, news of popular actor Manmeet Grewal's suicide ripped us apart.

And now, we have learned that Crime Patrol actress Preksha Mehta (25) completed suicide at her residence in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The actress had appeared in several shows including Meri Durga and Laal Ishq.

As per media reports, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan on Monday night, her father immediately rushed to the hospital but the actress has already died. Preksha has left a suicide note but not mentioned the reason behind taking such a step.

Preksha's cryptic message on her Instagram story a few hours ago is heartbreaking.

Her last message on Instagram read, "Sabse bura hota hai, sapnon ka mar jaana."

It is also reposted that, Preksha moved to her hometown in Indore before the lockdown happened and since then she was under stress due to work-related problems. She had also mentioned the same on her social media page a few days back.

Actress Richa Tiwari who is her close friend and fellow colleague from her theatre days expressed heartfelt condolence.

Sharing a picture of Preksha, she wrote, "चहरे की हंसी के पीछे ऎसा बहुत कुछ छुपा होता हैं जिसे हर कोई नहीं समझ सकता। प्रेक्षा का आखरी स्टेटस था-"सबसे बुरा होता हैं सपनों का मर जाना" हमें मेंटल हेल्थ के लिए उतना ही जागरूक होना होगा जितना कि हम फिजिकल हेल्थ के लिए होते हैं। हमारे "एम.पी.एस.डी." परिवार की एक सदस्य अब नहीं रही। #RIPPrekshaMehta #artist #TheatreFamily #mpsdfamily #rip #sucide #mentalhealth (There's a lot that's hidden behind a smile, not many understand this. Preksha's last status was - Nothing can be worse than the death of your dreams. We should create mental health awareness as much as physical health. We have lost a member of our M.P.S.D family).

