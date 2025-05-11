Preity Zinta has thanked Jay Shah and Indian Railways for rescuing IPL teams and their family members from Dharamshala. This comes after IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was cancelled just after a few overs in Dharamshala. The match was reportedly suspended due to a technical failure. However, owing to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the IPL teams and team members were soon evacuated.

Preity thanks Indian Railways

Preity has now thanked Indian Railways, BCCI, Jay Shah and Operations team of Punjab Kings for successful evacuation from the stadium. "Finally, back home after a crazy few days," Zinta wrote. She added, "A heartfelt Thank You to Indian Railways and our Railway minister, Mr Ashwini Vaishnaw for helping both IPL teams and all officials and families leave Dharamshala in a safe, swift and comfortable way."

Safe evacuation

"A big thank you Mr Jay Shah, Mr Arun Dhumal, BCCI and our CEO Mr Satish Menon & the Operations team of Punjab Kings for helping co-ordinate the evacuation of our stadium in Dharamshala safely and in an orderly manner. Everything was handled so well," the Punjab Kings co-owner further mentioned.

Preity Zinta also thanked the people of Dharamshala for not panicking and not creating a situation of stampede. She called the people of Dharamshala "absolute rockstars". She also apologised to all those who asked for pictures and Preity remained curt towards them.

"I am sorry I was a bit curt and and said no to pictures with everyone but the need of the hour was the safety of everyone and it was my duty and responsibility to make sure everyone stayed safe," the Dil Chahta Hai actress concluded.