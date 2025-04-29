Preity Zinta is quite occupied this IPL season. From being there for almost every match, cheering for her squad, joining strategy meetings to shuttling back to LA to be with her family; the diva has a lot on her plate. Zinta is married to Gene Goodenough and lives in the US. But, when it comes to her kids, the actress is raising them as Hindus.

Preity recently revealed in a chat on social media that being away from India has made her appreciate her roots even more. And, because Gene is agnostic, raising her kids as Hindus never became problematic for her. It all started when a user asked if Preity visiting temples in India etc has got anything to do with her joining BJP.

The 'Kya Kehna' actress shot back and wrote, "That's the problem with people on social media, everybody has become so judgemental off late. As I said earlier, going to a temple / Maha Kumbh and being proud of who I am & my identity does not equate with me joining politics or for that reason BJP."

Preity further said that being away from her homeland has made her appreciate the beauty and culture of India even more. However, when the user clarified that he genuinely wanted to know the reason behind Preity's religious side, the actress gave a detailed answer. The Kal Ho Na Ho actress said that after she started living in a foreign country, she wants her kids to have pride in their original roots and religion.

Raising kids as Hindus

"...After becoming a mom & living in a foreign country I wanna make sure my kids don't forget they are half Indian. Since my husband is agnostic, we are bringing up our kids as Hindus," she wrote on social media.

Political inclination

Preity further added that when she tries to honour her roots, it gets labelled as her move to join a particular political party, which is false. "Sadly, I am facing constant criticism & this simple joy is being taken away by my choice being politicized all the time. I feel I need to keep answering for being who I am or having pride in teaching my kids about their roots & religion," the dimpled actress concluded.

