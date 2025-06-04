At the grand finale of PBKS vs RCB, Virat Kohli's RCB clinched a historic victory, ending an 18-year-long wait for their maiden IPL title. The celebrations were electric as Virat Kohli and his teammates erupted with joy on the field. But amidst the jubilant scenes, it was the heartfelt moment between Virat and Anushka Sharma that truly captured hearts with their romantic and cosy moments on field, filled with joy and laughter.

While RCB celebrated their long-awaited triumph, Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, was seen in the stands cheering passionately for her team. Despite the loss, she displayed grace and sportsmanship, smiling and congratulating the winning side.

However, several photos and videos that surfaced on social media showed Preity visibly emotional and heartbroken after PBKS fell short. Her eyes welled up with tears as she watched the dream slip away, having come so close to the title.

In one emotional moment, Preity walked up to her players, including Shreyas Iyer, offering comfort and support after the defeat.

Many netizens expressed their empathy, stating that Preity Zinta and PBKS equally deserved to win, especially since both teams had never lifted the IPL trophy before.

One fan wrote, "Bhai, yeh bhi to 18 saal se wait hi kar rahi hai" along with a crying emoji. Another posted, "#PreityZinta has tears in her eyes, as expected. She's heartbroken again. I saw similar visuals in 2014. "

Hope someday Punjab Kings wins the IPL trophy for Preity Zinta. pic.twitter.com/U28e4DH54S — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) June 4, 2025

Another wrote, "She's heartbroken again, tears in her eyes. We will see you lifting an IPL trophy soon, next year's victory will be yours! We believe.."

The next one mentioned, "Yeh bhi to 18 saal se wait hi kar rahi hai.." ( She is also waiting for nearly 18 years..)

Preity Zinta has been an integral part of the IPL since its inception in 2008, serving as the co-owner of Punjab Kings.

Our queen Preity Zinta , feeling sad for her ? pic.twitter.com/3ga8dZyZ87 — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) June 3, 2025

On the professional front, Preity is all set to make her comeback to the silver screen with Lahore 1947.