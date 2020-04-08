We were shocked when we heard about this news that Aamir and Preity had once secretly tied the knot. It was back in 2002 when Aamir had just separated from his first wife Reena Dutta when suddenly reports of Aamir Khan's secretly marrying Preity Zinta started surfacing all over.

During an appearance on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, Preity opened up about reports of her 'secret wedding'. "Aamir is a very dear friend. We had a great working relationship in Dil Chahta Hai. When things were not going properly in his personal life, I was the nearest candidate because the last film he did was with me. So, suddenly, I became Mrs. Aamir Khan. I had to go around saying, 'Not married!'" she said.

Preity Zinta was also linked to Sanjay Dutt

There was also speculation that Preity was in a relationship with Sanjay Dutt. Reacting to the same, she said on the show, "I was really shocked, actually, and very pissed off. I love Sanju. I love him. I have loved him since I was a kid and he is like papa bear to me."

"He doesn't even call me Preity, he calls me Yaku... He has always treated me like I am his kid sister or he has put his arm around me and asked, 'Are you fine?' So, for me to be linked with him was disgusting," she said.

Preity even said that she has never been attracted to her co-stars. "I love all my co-stars, they are my friends. I respect the fact that half of them are married," she said, adding that she could never be a home-wrecker.

"I have never gotten attracted to my co-stars because most of the time, they are like, 'Is my hair looking fine? Is my shirt looking alright?' And I am like, 'Can you see the big pimple on my nose?' A relationship is more about two people in the same boat," she said.

Today, Preity is happily married to Gene Goodenough. The couple tied the knot in 2016 after going through an ugly breakup with ex-boyfriend and business partner Ness Wadia.