There are many stories and rumours in Bollywood that have rarely been confirmed. Misbehaviour on sets is common and seems like a thing of the past. However, there could have been times when some actors would go too far on sets.

According to media reports and rumour, in 1982, when Sanjay Dutt was shooting for Vidhaata his behaviour on set wasn't appreciated by colleagues. Observing the actor's actions, director Subhash Ghai was extremely upset over Sanjay Dutt's absolute disregard for respect and slapped the actor the report said.

Sanjay Dutt was known for a lot more than just his acting. In his early days, the actor got carried away with drugs and the wrong sort of people, this was no rumour. This caused him and those around him a lot of pain. In 1982, he was acting in Vidhaata directed by Subhash Ghai.

According to a report by Lehren, once on the set the Bollywood actor crossed a line and misbehaved with the actress on set Padmini Kolhapure. The rumours add that he made her very uncomfortable, the actress was frightened and she left the set abandoning the shoot. Apparently, Subhash Ghai managed to console her and bring her back to the set. Despite the event, Sanjay Dutt continued to misbehave with her and if the reports are to be believed when the actor continued to misbehave, Subhash Ghai couldn't slap the actor in front of everybody.

Many have wondered about the truth behind the hearsay and whether this rumour holds true. Regardless, the film went on to be a major box office success, however, Subhash Ghai replaced Sanjay Dutt with Jackie Shroff in his 1983 film, 'Hero' which was also linked to his rumoured misbehaviour on the sets of Vidhaata as well. Hero was also a major success for Jackie Shroff. Subhash Ghai and Sanjay Dutt are still on good terms.